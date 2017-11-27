The Russo Brothers have been on the bad side of many hardcore Marvel fans ever since this summer, when a few luck attendees of the Disney D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con were treated to some now mythical footage of Avengers: Infinity War. And then never released to the public. The wait has been grueling, with the directing duo joining the ranks of Star Wars' Mark Hamill in terms of trolling fans who are beginning to lose patience. So, earlier today, when the official Instagram account for the Russo Brothers posted an image of the number 3, fans turned the internet ablaze with speculation.

The number 3 that was posted isn't just a normal number 3, it has a goofy, smiling face with arms and legs. Many on Reddit want to punch the silly number in the face because nothing else was posted. No caption, nothing. This led many to think that the trailer was 3 hours away, which came and went without the release of the trailer. So now, the most popular speculations are that either the trailer is 3 days away from being released, which would make that this Thursday or on December 3rd, which is a Sunday. Whatever the case may be, the trailer is imminent and Marvel fans are freaking out.

It has also been rumored that a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War will premiere in front of The Last Jedi, which makes complete sense, but it seems even more likely that the trailer will drop before then for the faithful, not-so patient Marvel fans. Fueling the rumors of an early December trailer release has been recent leaks of images and videos from what is reportedly footage from the Infinity War trailer without finished VFX. While many fans are refusing to look at the leaks, some fans have not been able to control themselves and almost feel entitled to the leaks since Marvel and the Russo Brothers have been sitting on the footage for so long.

A good bet right now would probably be to go and follow Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland's social media accounts. Both actors have been known to accidentally leak some Marvel secrets lately. Ruffalo leaked the huge MCU 10-year anniversary photoshoot back in October when he was live broadcasting on Facebook and then revealed the first handful of minutes of dialogue from Thor: Ragnarok when he left his phone live stream on during the premiere. Go follow those guys for some leaks.

Avengers: Infinity War is still months away from hitting theaters, but fans have been rabid for any kind of footage or images that they can get their hands on, specifically the villainous Thanos throwing a planet, which was shown in the early footage over the summer. If the now mythical footage of Thanos isn't in the trailer, there might be some kind of hardcore Marvel fan riot all over the world. While we wait to figure out just exactly what the Russo Brothers are teasing with their very punch-able number 3, go take a look and see what you think. You can see the mysterious number 3 below, courtesy of the Russo Brother's Instagram account.