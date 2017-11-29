The long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and Marvel fans are freaking out, freeze framing every second of the clip, trying to discover any new information in the two and half-minute sneak peek. Luckily, we've got some of the best images taken from the Infinity War trailer and they reveal the Iron Spider suit for the first time as well as Hulkbuster, our first real look at Nomad, and most importantly: Thanos in all of his glory, already sporting some Infinity Stones on the Gauntlet. Don't worry, some of the pictures might be just as cool as that missing footage of the Mad Titan throwing pieces of the moon at the Avengers, from footage that was shown over the summer but is suspiciously absent here.

One of the first things that is evident from the Infinity War trailer right from the beginning, is that it's preparing us for a major change in the MCU. Peter Parker is shown on a school bus with his Spidey-Sense tingling, signaling that something is definitely not right. One would expect to see the regular Spider-Man suit, but instead, we are treated to the first clips of the Iron Spider costume that Tony Stark gifted to the young Peter Parker at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Homecoming. During the comic book version of Civil War, Peter joins Tony's team and is gifted with not just a new uniform, but a Spidey-themed Iron Man suit. Done in red and gold, the Iron Spider suit features all sorts of new additions and it truly looks awesome in the new trailer.

The Marvel fan enthusiasm around Captain America's beard is more than just a male grooming preference. Since its debut in the Infinity War footage that Marvel showed to fans at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been wondering if Steve Rogers, on the run from the authorities after the events of Civil War, might be back as Nomad. And thanks to the new trailer, that is indeed the case. We now have the disillusioned version of Captain America and he's ready to lead a huge team up against Thanos}.

Tony Stark loves his armors almost as much as he loves himself and the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist proves it by donning at least two different armors in each movie. His fashion upgrades have become so popular, that fans look forward to the new suits just as much as the plot of the movie. So, it should come as no surprise that fans are going crazy over the appearance of the Hulkbuster suit in the Infinity War trailer. Will the new super charged suit be able to go toe-to-toe with Thanos? Speaking of Tony, we also get to see the first union of the Illuminati, which Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said will start to form in these next two movies. Stark is seen joined by Hulk, Dr. Strange and Wong in a couple of pure, unadulterated money shots that are sure to get everyone pumped up for Thanos' big earth coming out party.

Speaking of Thanos, he's here in all of his villainous glory in the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War and it appears that he's already going to be plenty powerful in first of the two movies. Loki is shown giving him the Space Stone and through the picture, you can see that he also has the Power Stone. Josh Brolin sounds and looks truly amazing as Thanos and it's going to get a lot better as he gets stronger with the more Infinity Stones that he acquires. There's a lot to take in from the nearly 3-minute clip, but take a deep breath and check out some high-resolution images of the Avengers 3 trailer below and continue your studies. Also, check out the trailer again via Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.