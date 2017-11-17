After a few false alarms and quite a bit of frustration, it sounds like Marvel Studios is finally ready to show us all the Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer. Fans have been rather annoyed, since the teaser trailer was shown at both Disney's D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, yet the footage was never released publicly. However, it looks like that's about to change as a new report claims the Avengers: Infinity War trailer will arrive in early December.

This report has a little more weight to it than previous reports. For one, it's coming from Furious Fanboys editor Jeremy Conrad, who has a pretty decent track record with things of this nature. It's not just some rumor from an unnamed source. Also, it's been promised that the trailer for Infinity War will be released before the end of the year, and December is the final month of the year, so time is running out. Here's what Jeremy Conrad had to say about it.

"Looks like the early December #InfinityWar trailer date is confirmed."

While no specific date is mentioned, Jeremy Conrad noted in a reply on the Twitter thread that it will be released before Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Many have speculated that Disney would attach the Avengers: Infinity War trailer to the release of the latest Star Wars movie, which makes perfect sense. But it sounds like the trailer is going to make its way online at least a little while before the December 15 release date for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So Marvel fans likely only have to wait a few more weeks to finally see Thanos in action.

Detailed descriptions of the footage made their way online following the trailer's debut over the summer. While Marvel could have easily edited the trailer, we know at least some of what we're going to see. Thor: Ragnarok's end scenes help set the movie up. Reportedly, Thanos throw a planet, we get to see Spider-Man actually use his Spidey-sense and Captain America is rocking a beard while Black Widow has gone blonde. And action. Lots of action. What would an Avengers movie be without that? This is the culmination of a decade's worth of MCU movies. In a word, this is going to be epic.

Some low-quality leaks of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer dribbled online after the presentation at SDCC. Most of the links have since been taken down and, as mentioned, they were far from great. Many fans want to watch this for the first time the right way. As reported by Jeremy Conrad, it looks like the wait for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is almost over. Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018, with the untitled Avengers 4 slated to arrive on May 3, 2019.