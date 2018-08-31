It's been quite the roller coaster ride for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last several weeks. Disney's decision to fire James Gunn has put Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on indefinite hold, making its future uncertain. In a new interview, Dave Bautista states that the changes behind-the-scenes could even end up affecting the story of Avengers 4, which is scheduled to go into reshoots soon.

Dave Bautista has been an outspoken critic of Disney for quickly firing James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after some of his old tweets were unearthed that featured incredibly tasteless jokes. Bautista often uses social media to criticize the studio and their hasty decision, but Disney is holding strong, even after the whole cast of the franchise wrote an open letter in an effort to get the director rehired. The whole thing has put a strain on the cast who were all very close with Gunn. Bautista had this to say about the situation.

"It's kind of a strange situation to be in now where we've lost our director for Guardians. Guardians 3 is really up in the air and I don't know what they're going to do with it. It's on permanent hold for now, and that may make a difference in what they do with our characters in Avengers 4. To be honest with you, right now I really don't know."

Concerns about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have been persistent since James Gunn was fired, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios decides to handle Avengers 4. The Russo Brothers recently revealed that they finished their edit of the next Avengers film over the summer and that they are gearing up for reshoots to fill in the missing pieces. As far as his parts are concerned, Dave Bautista is close to being finished with his Avengers 4 scenes. He explains.

"But I know I'm in Avengers 4. I've shot most of it already. I do have two days of reshoots. But other than that, I have some really great scenes that I hope they use. But I guess that it remains to be seen what they'll do with the characters."

The Russo Brothers are expecting to be in the post-production process for Avengers 4 until at least March of 2019, which gives them plenty of time to decide what they're going to do with the Guardians characters. However, it's not clear at this time what the directors aim to do, if anything, about the firing of James Gunn. Gunn's fingerprints are all over Infinity War and the writing of the Guardians characters, and it's believed that Avengers 4 will have the same input from the director.

For now, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is on permanent hold with no director attached or production start in sight. This is sad news for fans of the franchise and means that Avengers 4 could be the last time that we see the group all together on the big screen. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what /tag/disney/\Disney and Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers decide to do. You can read the rest of the interview with Dave Bautista at Digital Spy.