A Marvel Studios super fan took it upon himself to animate the recent rumored Avengers 4 trailer descriptions. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been getting more than a little antsy waiting for any news about the first footage, along with the official title of Avengers 4 after the release of Infinity War back in April. Since then, Avengers 4 fan theories have been spreading around like crazy, and they've now spread into supposed trailer descriptions, which have now been animated by an MCU devotee.

Marvel Studios has yet to release any official promotional material for Avengers 4, but detailed rumored trailer descriptions have been making the rounds amongst fans. The Spectrum Cinema YouTube channel has taken those descriptions and used them as a loose script for an animated trailer, and the results are pretty awesome. It's important to note that this is entirely fan-made, and based off of trailer descriptions that have not been confirmed by anyone, so just treat this as a fun way to prepare for Avengers 4.

The trailer is named Avengers: Annihilation, which is currently the leading title theory going around. With that being said, the animation isn't perfect, but it has its charm, and whomever made the trailer description has to be stoked that someone took the time to animate their ideas. Thanos starts off the animated Avengers 4 trailer talking about greater threats coming to take back the balance that he has restored, and then flashes to the Steve Rogers and Tony Stark reunion. Taking cues from what Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen recently said, the trailer takes a pretty dark turn at the end.

While most of the animated Avengers 4 trailer looks pretty outlandish, due to its source material, there are a few moments that stick out and look legitimately cool. One of which is the aforementioned dark ending, where Thanos smiles upon some dead Avengers. Another notable part is when Captain Marvel takes on the Mad Titan, and then the other is when Ant-Man finds his way out of the Quantum Realm, only to see that the world is in ruins after the events of Infinity War.

One has to wonder how much time and effort went into constructing the nearly three-minute animated Avengers 4 trailer. While it's not perfect, you can easily see that a lot of time was spent making everything. With that being said, the voice acting is pretty off-putting when compared to the animation. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the real Avengers 4 trailer will be out before the end of the year, which means that we now have less than two months to go before it drops. It's heavily rumored that the trailer will premiere at the end of this month, but as with anything Marvel Studios-related, that information is being kept under wraps. For now, you can watch the animated fan-made trailer below, thanks to the Spectrum Cinema YouTube channel.