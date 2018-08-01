It looks like Steve Rogers is going to have a lot more going on in Avengers 4 next year. Rogers was a criminal in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Though he was still on the run from the law during Thanos' gathering of the Infinity Stones, it was an all hands on deck situation and Captain America came out of the shadows to try and stop the Mad Titan. Still, he didn't ultimately have a ton of screen time in Infinity War but, according to co-writer Christopher Markus, that's going to change in next year's follow-up.

Christopher Markus co-wrote Infinity War and Avengers 4 with Stephen McFeely. The duo did a commentary track for the Infinity War home video release and, according to those who have already had the chance to check it out, the writer discussed Steve Roger's big story that will be part of Avengers 4, saying that some characters, such as Cap, are going to be better served this time around. Here's what he had to say.

"We have a unique opportunity here. There are certainly other movies that have done it, but we know we have two movies to tell character arcs. Some characters are going to be better served in the second story. I think it's OK to say that Cap has a big story in the second one."

It's fair to say that Chris Evans' role as Steve Rogers in Infinity War was significant, even if it only consisted of about seven minutes on screen. However, since it's down to the remaining heroes, Rogers being one of them, to get revenge on Thanos following his deadly finger snap, it sounds like Captain America will be getting his due in what will be the final movie in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for what this story is going to be? That's anyone's guess at this point. There are plenty of theories floating around about the story for Avengers 4, but since the movie doesn't even have a title yet, it's pretty tough to speculate as to what Cap is going to be up to. What we know for sure is, unless something crazy happens, this will be Chris Evans' last go as the character, which makes it both special and sad for fans. At least it sounds like he's going to be sent off in fashion.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed Avengers 4 which, save for some reshoots that have been taking place, was shot back-to-back with Infinity War. Avengers 4 is set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019, as of right now, but a recent IMAX schedule suggests that Marvel and Disney could be bumping that release date up a bit. We'll have to see how that plays out but you can pick up Infinity War on digital right now, with the Blu-ray/DVD release set for August 14. This news comes to us courtesy of Cinema Blend.