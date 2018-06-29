Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly is the first woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive her character name in a title. She was recently asked if she was able to talk with any of the other women within the MCU about taking on such a big responsibility and revealed that she became good friends with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson while working on Avengers 4 and discussing their unique roles in the superhero movies. Lilly also confirms that the Wasp and Carol Danvers will have scenes together in Avengers 4.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters next week, and MCU devotees are trying to figure out how the sequel will fit into the MCU post-Infinity War and pre-Avengers 4. While that's still trying to be figured out at the moment, Evangeline Lilly confirmed that Captain Marvel and the Wasp will share scenes together in Avengers 4, which is a pretty big deal. Lilly was originally asked if she was able to get any advice from Scarlett Johansson about joining the MCU, but admitted that she didn't really speak with the Black Widow actress. Instead, Lilly spoke with Brie Larson. She explains.

"You know what I was working, when I was working on Avengers I got to know Brie Larson pretty well, or as much as you can on a film, and her and I talked about it. And of course she's going to be the next titled female superhero, she's going to be Captain Marvel, and I'm sure this will be the beginning of many many more titled Marvel films. Black Widow. Scarlet Witch. I mean I don't know who's next or who's going to get a film, but it's not, it's just the beginning."

While the Wasp and Black Widow more than likely won't have any scenes together in Avengers 4, it seems that Captain Marvel and the Wasp will. There have been talks about a gigantic scene that has nearly all of the MCU together from Bucky actor Sebastian Stan, but that has yet to be confirmed at this time. Stan described a scene that had everybody including Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and more, all ready to get into battle. Much like Infinity War, it seems that we will see some new teams, and the Wasp and Carol Danvers could be in one of those new teams together.

The Quantum Realm from Ant-Man and the Wasp is expected to play a major role in Avengers 4 and even Captain Marvel, which would explain why the Wasp and Carol Danvers have scenes together. From the looks of the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it's going to take some major fixing to head into Avengers 4, and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers may be the only person that can help in the end. That has not been confirmed at this time, but it makes sense, especially since Captain Marvel will be the next movie in the MCU.

Captain Marvel is going to be the new face of the MCU starting with Phase 4, which means that we're going to see a lot more of Brie Larson in the years to come. Evangeline Lilly's Wasp character will also more than likely be a key piece in the MCU moving forward, so it will be interesting to see how everything works out by the time Avengers 4 wraps. Lilly and Larson are the first women in the MCU to receive top billing on a film, which puts them in a unique position and could possibly see them working together a lot in the future. You can see what else Evangeline Lilly had to say about working with Brie Larson below, provided by the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel.