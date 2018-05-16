Thor actor Chris Hemsworth took to social media to give thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for making Infinity War such a huge success. In doing so, he also hinted that Thor may return in another MCU project after Avengers 4. There's a lot of speculation over what will happen in Avengers 4, and it's widely known that some characters will not make it out alive from the battle with Thanos. Hemsworth's Thor is widely believed to be one of those characters that doesn't live. However, the actor has mentioned before that he has talked about Thor 4 with director Taika Waititi and his latest social media post may further prove that he has a future with the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth posted a video of himself in the gym on his Instagram page, stating that he felt he should be lifting weights and giving thanks in the style of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who always seems to be in a gym on his social media posts. In addition to thanking fans for making Infinity War such a huge success, Hemsworth may have also revealed that there could be some more Thor in the MCU after the events of Avengers 4. If true, this could mean that the actor and Taika Waititi are working on Thor 4. He had this to say.

"It was the biggest superhero film opening ever. The film continues to smash records left, right and center and, I've said it before and I'll say it again - it's all thanks to you guys. Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We're going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us."

Now, Chris Hemsworth could be talking about the MCU as a whole, not necessarily a return to the Thor character. But, Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Hemsworth have talked about the possibility of Thor 4, now that some new angle has been given to the character. Ragnarok was a drastic shift in tone for a franchise that had been, for some, overly serious. The new tone is what made Chris Hemsworth excited to play Thor again and shaped Infinity War in a positive way.

As for a future beyond Avengers 4, nothing has been officially confirmed by any of the original Avengers. The contracts of Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth are all up with Avengers 4. Johansson is working on a possible Black Widow spin-off, which has been confirmed, but Thor 4 has only been talked about loosely, as far as we know. Basically, it's going to be even more of a wait for Avengers 4, now that we know that there could be a future for more Thor within the MCU.

Ragnarok was a divisive movie amongst hardcore MCU devotees. The humorous shift in tone was not immediately welcomed by everyone, but Chris Hemsworth certainly enjoyed it, which means that he's now, more so than ever, interested in playing Thor again. Again, we'll just have to wait and see how Avengers 4 pans out for everybody before anything can really start to be talked about. You can check out the possible reveal that Thor will return to the MCU after Avengers 4 below, thanks to Chris Hemsworth's Instagram account.