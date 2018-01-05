That's a wrap for Chris Hemsworth on Avengers 4 and, quite possibly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely. Avengers 4 started filming in August of 2017, very shortly after production wrapped on Avengers: Infinity War. That means directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have been very busy for the last year or so preparing the next to Avengers installments, along with the massive cast that makes up the MCU. Now, it's been revealed that Chris Hemsworth has finished his part of the movie.

Since the cast for Avengers 4 is comprised of a ton of various stars who all have other projects going on in Hollywood, Marvel has to work around their schedules and can't have everyone on set all of the time. That means, many of the actors wrap filming at different times. Just recently, Jeremy Renner revealed he's wrapped filming on the movie as well. Recently, Collider's Steve Weintraub took to Twitter to reveal that, during a recent interview with Hemsworth (which hasn't yet been posted) for his new movie 12 Strong, it was revealed that the Thor actor's work on the movie is complete.

"Just spoke to Chris Hemsworth for #12strong. He told me he wrapped on the @Russo_Brothers #Avengers movies yesterday. Wonder when Disney will reveal the title of @Avengers 4..."

Is an Avengers 4 title announcement coming soon? That's a conversation for a different time, but we're not likely to find that out until Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4. Avengers 4, which was originally billed as Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, is arriving a year later on May 3, 2019, and is to be the final movie in Phase 3 of the MCU.

With that in mind, it's entirely possible that Chris Hemsworth has just finished filming his final Marvel movie. As star of the solo Thor movies, most recently Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth has been a staple of the MCU since its early days. But it's been confirmed that the MCU will look very different after Avengers 4 and that many of the actors who have been part of this universe since the beginning will be hanging up their superhero identities and moving on. While some contracts may be extended, Hemsworth could very well be one of the actors moving on from the world of Marvel. Does that mean he's going to die at the hands of Thanos? It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

Thor: Ragnarok brought about a lot of change for the God of Thunder and we'll see that carry over into Avengers: Infinity War. It's nearly impossible to say what version of Thor we'll see in Avengers 4, as Infinity War is set to shake things up in a big way. Maybe when Steve Weintraub's full interview drops, we'll get some more details. For now, we know Chris Hemsworth is moving on to his next non-Marvel project.