More leaked concept art for next year's untitled Avengers 4 has been released online by Twitter user Aj Designs, this time showcasing Captain America. This new look at Captain America is wildly different from his appearance in this year's Avengers: Infinity War, and overall even different from any other appearance we've seen of the character.

AJ Designs has been revealing a variety of concept art throughout the week, including new looks at Captain Marvel, Hulk and Thanos, among many others. However, the latest batch includes a number of close up looks at Steve Rogers, who honestly looks a lot different in this movie.

The most obvious difference between Captain America's appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 is his facial hair, or lack thereof in Avengers 4. Captain America's beard was one of the highlights of Avengers: Infinity War, showing him as a bit of a nomad compared to his earlier appearances in the franchise. It was supposed to represent his separation from his normal self after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where he became a criminal in the eyes of the United States. However, it looks like for this outing, someone finally bought Steve a razor.

Another big change to Captain America's appearance in the new Avengers 4 concept art is his new suit. While the red, white and blue color scheme is still present in the new art, there seems to be a brighter tone to the colors. In previous movies, the blue on Cap's suit was in a darker shade, but now it's a bit brighter, hopefully to help him stand as a brighter symbol of hope to the people left in the world.

Also on Cap's suit is the addition of his scales, which was an integral part of his costume in the comics. Despite Captain America almost always wearing these scales in the comics, they have yet to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie until now. In Avengers: Infinity War, Cap seemed to have some scales visible in the battle marks on his suit, hinting that the scales were simply on the interior of his outfit. It would seem that minor detail was paving the way for the scales to be front and center on the outside of his costume come Avengers 4.

In addition to the new look at Captain America, Aj Design also released some more art of the Avengers team as a whole, including characters like Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, and Iron Man. While these pictures aren't as close up as the Captain America art, it's still interesting to see these new looks at the roster for Avengers 4.

All in all, this leaked concept art from Aj Designs are enough to get us even more excited for Avengers 4 to release next year. Marvel Studios is being incredibly quiet about the next Avengers movie, going so far as to skip San Diego Comic-Con this year, so it looks as though these concept art leaks are the closest we will get to seeing anything from Avengers 4 for the next few months.