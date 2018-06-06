Some Avengers 4 concept art has leaked online and it reveals quite a bit about what could be coming our way next year. While Marvel didn't release the art officially, the general consensus seems to be that this art is indeed the real deal. That being the case, it's worth taking a closer look at this art and dissecting it to see what we can learn about the final movie in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rest assured, even though it's really just one image, there's a lot to unpack.

The surviving Avengers assemble.

First and foremost, this image shows us who the core Avengers team is going to be following the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to Thanos' devastating snap of his fingers, half of all life in the universe was wiped out. What we're left with, in terms of our heroes, includes Captain America, Black Widow Hulk, War Machine, Rocket, Thor, Gamora, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, War Machine and Captain Marvel. That last one is of particular note, as the post-credits scene in Infinity War teased her arrival, via a distress signal sent by Nick Fury before he met his demise. What we see here is that she will indeed be a core part of the team.

Why is Hulk in a full body suit? Does this reveal the Professor Hulk storyline?

Professor Hulk first appeared in "The Incredible Hulk #377", which debuted in January 1991. He's a combination of Banner and two different versions of The Incredible Hulk, Savage Hulk and Grey Hulk. It was later revealed he actually had a fourth different personality which represented the "ideal" version of Hulk. Not only did he possess Banner's intelligence along with the other Hulk's size and strength, Professor Hulk was also distinguished by his ponytail in the comics. Does the leaked concept art hint at any of these potential plot points? Time will tell.

Those missing Avengers finally show up.

We also see Hawkeye here who was very noticeably absent from the events of Infinity War. He's definitely going to get in on the action in Avengers 4 and, based on the concept art here, it looks like he really may be taking on the Ronin persona from the comics. Ant-Man just looks like Ant-Man, but where is his new buddy Wasp? Isn't she supposed to be in this movie? Did she fall victim to Thanos' finger snap? Hmm. Curious indeed.

Steve Rogers and Natasha are well worth talking about for a moment. During Infinity War, they had both adopted some new looks while running around with there Secret Avengers team. Here, it looks like Black Widow got bored with the blonde and went back to being a redhead. Steve Rogers is back to being the Captain America we're much more familiar with. He even ditched the beard fans were so fond of. RIP, Cap's beard. War Machine's armor also looks like it got beefed up a good deal. They're not messing around this time when it comes to round 2 with Thanos.

The Civil War is over.

It's also interesting that this image reunites Cap and Tony. They actually never got together to settle their beef from Captain America: Civil War, but here they're fighting side by side once again. The war is over, time to get back to work. Avengers 4 is heading in for reshoots this summer and will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019. You can check out the concept art for yourself below, courtesy of Butch Hartman's Twitter account.