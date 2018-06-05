Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may have something new to be excited about. New reported concept art for Avengers 4 has leaked and it's out of this world. The poster looks remarkably similar to the teases that we saw at last year's San Diego Comic Con, which could mean that it's either a really good fake with incredible attention to detail, or it's official. We'll have to take this new art as a rumor for now, but it should be noted that the original site that hosted the artwork has been taken down as of this writing.

The new Avengers 4 concept art comes to us courtesy of Hero Six, and as previously mentioned, it looks legit. The new team featured in the new poster consists of Thor, Nebula, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Rocket, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man. The team appears to be in space, or possibly in another dimension in between time and space, which has all been hinted about from the Russo Brothers and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Steve Rogers is seen front and center and he's clean shaven, seen without any of his shields in the new reported Avengers 4 concept art. Hulk is wearing a suit this time and the seriously depleted crew looks ready for action. Thanos was able to wipe out a huge group of heroes as well as half of the universe at the conclusion of Infinity War and the new team is going to have to figure out a way to reverse the snap of the Mad Titan. The Quantum Realm from Ant-Man 2 is rumored to be the way that the new Avengers will be able to accomplish their mission.

There's no official confirmation that this new Avengers 4 art is real, but it looks pretty good. However, there is no sign of anybody from Wakanda, which seems highly suspect. Shuri may have to stay on Wakanda to take over for T'Challa along with Okoye, who watched T'Challa turn to dust. In addition to the Avengers 4 poster, Hero Six also shared a new picture of Thanos, but he looks to be perfectly fine and so does the Infinity Gauntlet. The Russo Brothers have confirmed that the Gauntlet and the Mad Titan himself were seriously damaged after the snap. But, if time traveling is a factor, a cleaned up Thanos works.

We're still a little less than a year away from Avengers 4, so it seems completely understandable that fake reports are going to pop up from time to time as we wait. While this concept art does look pretty good, nothing has been confirmed by anybody at Marvel. Plus, we still don't even have the official title of Avengers 4 yet. For now, we'll place the new concept art in the rumor pile until it's either officially debunked or confirmed. Thanks to Hero Six for the Avengers 4 leaked concept art.

AVENGERS 4 ART! pic.twitter.com/I9qC8JrSKK — Robert Downey Jr UK (@downeysduckling) June 5, 2018