Infinity War ended with Thanos getting his wish, but he ended up permanently damaging himself, as well as the Infinity Gauntlet in the process, according to the Russo Brothers, which means that he's going to need a new weapon for Avengers 4. Previously leaked concept art revealed that the Mad Titan was going to have a sword, and a recently leaked image shows of the detail of said sword. As with anything Thanos does, this weapon is done right, and appears to be perfectly balanced.

The latest image of Thanos' sword from Avengers 4 comes to us from Reddit user anirudhhamarvel. The aforementioned concept art showed the Mad Titan in his battle armor along with the double-bladed sword. The weapon almost looks like it could be helicopter blade, which a few fans on the social media platform noticed, making Thanos-copter jokes. However, the sword does not appear to be a laughing matter, and looks like it will be put to good use against the Avengers.

The leaked Avengers 4 concept art from a few months ago also showed Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet undamaged, which has further led to speculation that there will be some time travel or alternate universes utilized in the film. There could also be flashbacks, but we've seen set photos that include Scott Lang in the Battle of New York from the first Avengers movie. Lang wasn't present in the original battle, which has led to rumors that the Quantum Realm may hold the secrets to going up against Thanos in a battle through time, possibly entitled Eternity War.

Obviously, Marvel Studios is keeping everything about Avengers 4 a secret. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans still don't even know the official title of the film, though it's believed that the title and teaser trailer will arrive before the end of the year. With that being said, hardcore fans are already looking for clues for the final MCU Phase 3 movie in the recently released trailer for Captain Marvel, while speculating how Carol Danvers will factor into the equation as well. Danvers will join Clint Barton and Scott Lang as newcomers to the battle against Thanos.

It's entirely possible that the Mad Titan will be able to wield his new sword along with the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers 4, though that would seem to be overkill since he already has all of the Infinity Stones. In the end, it's going to be very interesting to see how the Russo Brothers pull off the sequel to Infinity War. Half of the universe, along with half of our heroes, have been turned to dust after Thanos completed his mission. How are they going to come back from the dustbin? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can check out the leaked image of Thanos' new sword below, thanks to Reddit.