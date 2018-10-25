Frank Grillo has stopped caring about what he can or cannot say when it comes to Avengers 4. Frank Grillo portrayed the character of Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War, where he was promptly killed in the movie's opening action sequence by Steve Rogers. But have we seen the last of the bad guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Apparently not.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Avengers 4. Frank Grillo recently appeared on an episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. During the chat, the actor was asked about the upcoming sequel to Infinity War. While we've heard potential rumblings of Crossbones popping back up in the MCU in the past, Grillo didn't mince words this time around, as he flat-out confirms the character will appear in the movie. Here's what he had to say about.

"[Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it's a flashback. And I'm allowed to say whatever I want because I'm never doing another Marvel movie...because I'm 117 years old."

Bold move, Frank. Most of the actors under contract with Marvel Studios are pretty good at keeping big secrets (unless your names are Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland), but rarely is anyone this brazen about throwing out spoilers like that. But as Grillo says, he's simply not going to do another Marvel movie after Avengers 4, so what does he really have to be worried about. While he's not literally 117, 53-years-old is still a bit old to be doing that sort of thing, which makes his attitude understandable. Still, this is a pretty serious confirmation for fans, and not just because Crossbones is coming back in Avengers 4. There are wider ranging implications here.

Infinity War saw Thanos accomplish his goal and with the snap of his fingers, turned half of the life in the universe to dust. So, how exactly are the remaining members of The Avengers going to deal with this? The prevailing theory has been some sort of time travel shenanigans, which has been corroborated by set photos that have leaked online. Could these flashbacks that Frank Grillo speaks of actually be some of our heroes traversing time in order to try and correct what the Mad Titan has done? All we can do is speculate for now, but this certainly makes things even more interesting than they already are when it comes to the finale of the MCU's Phase 3.

For now, the Russo brothers and the folks at Marvel are keeping quiet when it comes to the title of Avengers 4, but fans have already been all over the internet demanding that they release the trailer. With the release date currently set for May 3, 2019, it would stand to reason that the trailer would be coming down the pipeline sooner rather than later. The first Infinity War trailer arrived in November of last year. Maybe Marvel will do the same this time around and, hopefully, that will provide some of the answers to the many burning questions we all have. For more with Frank Grillo, you can check out his episode of UFC Unfiltered.