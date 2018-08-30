Avengers 4 is preparing to head into reshoots, according to the Russo Brothers. The duo have been hard at work editing the movie over the summer while also tackling other projects that don't have anything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They've been busy getting their AGBO studio up and running and have just inked a deal with Netflix for plans to shoot in India and Thailand for Dhaka, a kidnapping drama that will star Chris Hemsworth. The directors also took some time to give a status update on Avengers 4.

The Russo Brothers have finished their edit for Avengers 4, and now it's time to head into reshoots. No official start date has been revealed by Marvel Studios or the directors, but it's believed that reshoots will start within the next few weeks. After that, it will be time for the post-production process. Anthony Russo had this to say.

"We've worked on the edit all summer and we're excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March. It was so gratifying that in a movie with this scope and scale and that wide of an audience, that we were able to end with a gut punch and yet the audience stayed with us and found value and kept coming back."

Infinity War was quite the "gut punch" for a number of MCU fans. The conclusion of the movie saw half of the universe turn to dust after Thanos acquired all of the Infinity Stones, including many of the world's favorite superheroes. It's still a mystery as to how everybody will be brought back from that devastating snap, and the Russo Brothers certainly aren't going to be letting any of that information out now.

When asked about the best reaction to the Infinity War ending from fans that they have gotten, the directors chose a pretty heartbreaking moment. Spider-Man's death was definitely one of the heavier aspects of the film, which the directors realize. Watching Peter Parker turn to dust in Tony Stark's arms will go down in comic book movie history as either a funny meme or a heartbreaking moment, only time will tell. Anthony Russo had this to say about the best fan reaction to Infinity War.

"The best reaction was probably that 10-year old kid crying and asking us why we killed Spider-Man. From the time we came to Marvel, our goal was to surprise the audience and not give them the same thing but rather to challenge them."

The Russo Brothers have been really good about flipping the script on fans of the MCU, and Avengers 4 will more than likely carry on in that direction. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have said that nobody is going to be able to guess what they have cooked up for the film, and to expect the unexpected. For now, that sounds like a good plan. However, it would be pretty cool to get some leaked images from the set of the reshoots for some more clues. You can read the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers over at Deadline.