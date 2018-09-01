Before Infinity War even hit theaters, Dave Bautista let it slip out that he had already filmed his parts for Avengers 4. It's obvious that most of the characters who turned to dust would be returning in some way, especially if the characters had sequels on the slate, like Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Black Panther. But, Bautista wasn't supposed to reveal that he was coming back at that time and now, he's talking about the sense of guilt that he originally felt for accidentally leaking Avengers 4 intel.

In a new interview, Dave Bautista doubled down on his Avengers 4 spoilers and revealed that some more characters were returning as well. Even with Bautista's information, the movie hasn't truly been spoiled. Fans are still trying to figure out how all of the characters make it back from the snap of Thanos. Bautista had this to say.

"We definitely see more Guardians in the upcoming Avengers, which we've already shot. Oddly enough, I guess I wasn't supposed to say anything, but I was already saying before Avengers 3 was released that I had already filmed Avengers 4 and I was signed up for Guardians 3. So I must come back somehow... It's comforting, but at the same time I felt a sense of guilt because I don't know if I was supposed to say anything. And nobody told me not to say anything."

While Dave Bautista may have initially felt some guilt for letting out some Avengers 4 spoilers in the past, his demeanor has shifted in the last month. After Disney made the decision to fire James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Bautista has been criticizing the studio on social media. Could his recent remarks about the upcoming Avengers movie be an attempt to rattle Disney's cage a bit? It certainly seems that way, but the actor doesn't seem angry in the interview.

In another recent interview, Dave Bautista admitted that he had been rejected by Lucasfilm after trying out for two Star Wars movies, which led him to say that he didn't really like what Lucasfilm and Disney have done with the franchise as of late. The actor has even threatened to quit if Marvel doesn't use James Gunn's script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which is now on indefinite hold. Whatever the case may be, Bautista is still clearly angry about the situation.

Avengers 4 will feature members of Guardians of the Galaxy, according to Dave Bautista, which should be considered good news. The James Gunn shakeup could still have a big impact on the highly anticipated film, especially since the Russo Brothers are planning reshoots for the coming weeks. Bautista will be back for those reshoots, but it's unclear how the Guardians, along with the rest of the dusted heroes will come back in the film. You can check out more of what Dave Bautista had to say below, thanks to the Good Morning Britain YouTube channel. The Avengers 4 talk begins at the 3:25 mark.