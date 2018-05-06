Joe and Anthony Russo are currently out promoting the mighty Infinity War and they're getting asked just as many questions about the upcoming, still untitled, Avengers 4 as they are about the movie that is currently in theaters. Obviously, the directing duo are staying tight-lipped when it comes to the specifics surrounding the film that will close out the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they have also started to tease a little about what's at stake in Avengers 4. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

In a recent interview with Sirius/XM, the Russo Brothers discussed some broad details about Avengers 4 and concluded by saying that it will be a "game-changer." These are pretty bold words considering that these guys are responsible for putting Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War out into the world. Both of those aforementioned movies were game changers for the MCU and fans are having a hard time coming to grips with the latest installment's bleak ending.

Expanding upon that idea, Joe Russo spoke about how he and his brother, along with the MCU, are committed to the stakes that appeared in Infinity War and will appear in Avengers 4. That may sound a bit obvious after watching Infinity War, but it looks like the next installment will be an entirely different experience. According to Russo, the goal is to shake up the MCU. He had this to say.

"We will say this. Obviously, Thanos is a very formidable villain and to beat Thanos will come at a very high cost. We're committed to stakes, we believe in stakes, and we like to shake up the Marvel Universe. We had a big game-changer at the end of Winter Soldier, had a big game-changer at the end of Civil War, a big game-changer at the end of Infinity War. Obviously, there will be a big game-changer at the end of Avengers 4."

For those MCU devotees that are hoping for a happy ending, it doesn't look like Avengers 4 will deliver it. The dark undertones of Infinity War will stretch into the new movie and while it seems pretty obvious that Thanos will be defeated, it will cost the Avengers. We will see what deaths actually stick and what new ones come out. The Russo Brothers are taking the MCU into uncharted waters, which is exciting, but a little unsettling for hardcore fans as well.

We're still barely less than a year away from seeing Avengers 4, but that has not stopped the speculation about the end of the third phase of the MCU. There are some logical theories out there and there are some pretty bizarre theories spreading around at the moment, but screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus promise that Avengers 4 will not be what anybody is expecting. Let's hope they and the Russo Brothers stay true to their words. You can check out the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers over at ComicBook.