Artist BossLogic has been pretty busy over the last few weeks, creating some awesome artwork across many genres. However, this week, he chose to create some fitting send-off artwork for Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Avengers 4. It's been heavily rumored that the next Avengers movie will see the permanent deaths of Iron Man and Captain America, two heroes who have been at odds over the past few years on the big screen. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are anxiously awaiting their reunion, while also preparing for the possible deaths of both characters.

The latest piece of Avengers 4 artwork from BossLogic features a hologram of Tony Stark being projected by an Iron Man helmet. Stark is in a suit, looking at a pregnant Pepper Potts, who is clutching her belly and looking down. While it's not an official image from the film, it's incredibly detailed like all of the artist's impeccable work, and is sure to make a few hardcore MCU fans reach for the Kleenex box.

As for Steve Rogers' send-off, BossLogic incorporated a popular fan theory, which finally gives Rogers and Peggy Carter their dance that was promised, but never happened. The artist calls the piece Last Dance and it features Carter and Rogers looking into each other's eyes as their legs appear to fade away. Fans have a hopeful theory that if time travel is a factor in Avengers 4, Rogers will go back in time to live his life with Carter. However, this image that BossLogic has created makes it seem like it's not supposed to last.

It has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, the Russo Brothers, or even Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans that Avengers 4 will be the end of Captain America and Iron Man. Obviously, if that ends up happening, it will be kept under wraps until the movie premieres next April, unless some drastic leaks occur, which does not sound very likely with the track record of Marvel Studios. As long as Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo don't know how Avengers 4 ends, the information should be safe.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have both spent some time talking about the challenges of playing the highly physical roles over the past several months and RDJ has publicly talked about walking away before he has to be carried away. It's only a matter of time before both characters have to be written out of the MCU, so now may be that time. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be taking a Tony Stark-like role for Phase 4 of the MCU, leading many fans to believe that Avengers 4, which is the final movie of Phase 3, will be the last for at least Stark. You can check out the send-off artwork below, thanks to BossLogic's Instagram page.