BossLogic is back at it again, this time giving us an idea of what Jeremy Renner could look like in Avengers 4 as Ronin. Last week, a bunch of new concept art for the upcoming film leaked online, all of which had varying degrees of quality. In particular, the Hawkeye/Ronin concept art was especially blurry, leaving a lot to the imagination. Thankfully, Australian artist BossLogic whipped up some quick pieces that help to fill in the blanks, giving us a detailed look at Ronin.

The latest artwork takes Clint Barton's Ronin look from the comic books and mixes it with the little that we've seen from the set of Avengers 4. Jeremy Renner was spotted on the set during principal photography with a robe on, which revealed a much different look at his legs from the normal Hawkeye suit. BossLogic has taken the black and gold outfit and put a katana in his hands. The artist has also included two action shots, one with the hood on, and one with the hood off.

As with all Marvel Studios projects, Avengers 4 details are under wraps. However, we at the very least know for a fact that Jeremy Renner is back and that he will be sporting a different look, as evidenced by the leaked set photos. With that being said, the Ronin moniker has yet to be officially confirmed at this time, even though we've seen plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise. Both Hawkeye and Ant-Man were left out of Infinity War and Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees are wondering how the two characters will get back into the mix after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Along with Clint Barton and Scott Lang, Carol Danvers will also be getting in on the fight against the Mad Titan in Avengers 4. The standalone Captain Marvel film comes out just a few months ahead of the last Avengers movie and fans are curious to see what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige refers to as the most powerful superhero ever shown in the MCU. Danvers' entrance will more than likely be pretty dramatic, especially after the conclusion of Infinity War.

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd were missed by MCU fans when they didn't appear in Infinity War, but nothing matched the outcry of support that Renner's Hawkeye received. Hardcore MCU fans were analyzing each and every piece of promotional material to look for Hawkeye references, but in the end, he sat the last film out. However, Avengers 4 is setting up to be a completely different experience with Hawkeye's fate a mystery along with an explanation as to how Scott Lang escapes the Quantum Realm. There's a lot to take in, but while you do so, you can also take a look at what Clint Barton's Ronin might look like below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.