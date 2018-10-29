Awesome new Avengers 4 fan art imagines Katherine Langford as the Kate Bishop version of Hawkeye. We learned just last week that Langford was cast in the highly anticipated sequel, but much like when it was learned that Peter Dinklage was cast in Infinity War, we have no idea who she is playing. In Dinklage's case, fans didn't know who he was playing until the movie premiered, which will more than likely be the same case for Langford's character as well. But, that hasn't stopped fans from guessing.

Since we're not sure who Katherine Langford is playing in Avengers 4, Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees have been working overtime to try and crack the code. So far, the most popular theory is that the actress is playing Kate Bishop's Hawkeye, so fan artist AJ Designs took it upon himself to create a pretty cool piece of artwork that imagines the actress as the Hawkeye legacy character. Her suit is purple to match the comics and she is shown with some arrows on her back as well.

Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung created the Kate Bishop character for Marvel Comics back in 2005, making her first appearance in Young Avengers #1. However, she is better-known for appearing alongside Clint Barton in Matt Fraction and David Aja's 2012 series Hawkeye. Barton mentors the young Bishop in Brooklyn for a while before she heads out west. The character is pretty popular amongst Marvel fans and many believed that she could be making an appearance in Avengers 4 or the MCU before Katherine Langford was even cast.

With all of that being said, Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who Katherine Langford will be playing in Avengers 4, and they probably won't until the movie hits theaters next year. The studio is notorious for their secretive ways, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently revealed that the cast never received copies of the script until the day of filming, and even then, they were only pages and the cast had to give them back at the end of the day. Gillan claims that she still has no idea what the movie is about, and they finished reshoots weeks ago.

This probably isn't the first time that we'll see some speculation about who Katherine Langford will be playing in Avengers 4. We still have a pretty decent wait ahead of us, so it seems inevitable at this point. With that being said, the fan art and speculation is all in good fun and not meant to be official news unless Marvel Studios wants to come out and deny it and offer us all some real information. The Avengers 4 trailer is confirmed to release in the next two months, so hopefully we find out more then. Until then, you can check out the Kate Bishop fan art below, thanks to AJ Designs 0220's Instagram account.