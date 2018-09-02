The latest Avengers 4 fan-art takes the surviving members of the team back to The Last Shawarma. The ending of Infinity War was a huge twist that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not see coming. The Russo Brothers concluded the film with a gut-punch that killed off half of the universe along with some of the most beloved characters within the MCU. Fans have been left to guess what will happen when the sequel hits theaters next April.

Fan-artist BossLogic is back at it again, but this time he has taken an old piece of his from before Infinity War was released and given it a proper update for Avengers 4. The original poster featured all of the characters that had been confirmed for the last movie, as well as a few who didn't make it to the final cut, in a Last Supper homage, titled, The Last Shawarma. The artist has now gone through and redesigned the original piece and it features our surviving heroes mourning the loss of their team and half of the universe.

Thor can be seen being consoled by Marvel's Stan Lee, while Rocket has Groot's video game and Bruce Banner stands against the wall. BossLogic went in and added Scott Lang and Clint Barton, who were not in Infinity War, but have been confirmed for Avengers 4, and they both look pretty down. Carol Danvers is also a new addition to The Last Shawarma and she's looking at the distress signal that she received from Nick Fury. However, the saddest part of the new piece is Tony Stark, sitting in the center of the table once again, clutching Spider-Man's homemade headpiece in his hands.

The Russo Brothers are still hard at work on Avengers 4, with reshoots set to happen in the coming weeks. The directors just finished their first edit and expect to be in the post-production process until at least March of 2019. While many characters turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, we do know that most, if not all, will be back in some way. Actor Dave Bautista has revealed that Drax and the Guardians are back, but he did not indicate how. Plus, we know that Peter Parker and T'Challa will have to come back as well because they have some sequels in the works.

It remains a mystery as to how the dusted superheroes return from the dustbin in Avengers 4. But there are a few popular fan theories that rely on the use of the Quantum Realm and time travel to get everybody back. Another theory brings half of the universe inside of the Soul Stone, which is also a pretty interesting idea. For now, all fans can do is wait and speculate about what the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios are about to do. You can check out both version of The Last Shawarma below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.

Been meaning to take the remaining avengers back to the Shawarma joint. Here is the update with who's left, tho I don't know if Wong is alive 😅 but honestly it's sad how many left us. Now to see how many will return... #avengers4@Russo_Brothers@RobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/uzdnuP8VQz — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 1, 2018