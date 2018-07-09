There's a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming Captain Marvel as well as Avengers 4, and fan-artist BossLogic has combined the two Marvel Cinematic Universe films into a stunning poster. Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp is out in theaters, the wait begins to see Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson take on the Carol Danvers role in the first female-led MCU movie. A few months after the release of Captain Marvel will be Avengers 4, which is the culmination of over 20 films spread across over 10 years.

The new Avengers 4 poster by BossLogic is far from official, but as always, his eye for detail makes it look as good, or even better, than anything that Marvel Studios has officially presented. For instance, the artist took the Thanos look from the recently leaked Avengers 4 concept art, which had the Mad Titan in his full armor again, wielding a battle axe. It should also be noted that he is still at full power, possessing all of the Infinity Stones. He stands before Captain Marvel, who like the leaked concept art, has one of her fists glowing with flame, ready to strike.

The fan-made Avengers 4 poster also has a bunch of little details that are a bit on the darker side that the MCU often embraces. However, this could be a bit much. Right away, it's noticeable that Carol Danvers is standing on a pile of rubble. A closer look reveals some familiar pieces of the history of the MCU including, Thor's Stormbreaker axe, the corpse of Rocket Raccoon, Hawkeye's arrows, Captain America's shield, Hulk's hands, pieces of Nebula's body, and other items that are placed carefully around the Captain Marvel hero.

Obviously, this is a fan-made Avengers 4 poster that was made without any information or input from Marvel Studios. So, the giant pile of dead Avengers gear probably won't make it into the final cut of the movie. It would be a pretty hard scene to watch as Captain Marvel battles Thanos on a pile of dead superheroes, though it could be pretty epic and emotional. Whatever the case may be, Avengers 4 could end up even darker than Infinity War, so MCU fans should plan accordingly and bring some tissues.

Avengers 4 hits theaters next May, while Captain Marvel starts the year off in March. Now that we've seen how Ant-Man and the Wasp ends, it's time to speculate about how the Carol Danvers standalone movie, which is set in the early 1990s, ties into the current time line and the Quantum Realm. Aside from Brie Larson's Danvers being the new face of the MCU, there are also rumors about her timeline and the Quantum Realm being tied together. There's a lot of waiting to do before that happens, but in the meantime there's going to continue to be awesome fan-art like the new Avengers 4 poster coming along from BossLogic.