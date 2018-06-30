It's been a good week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A bunch of concept art from Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel leaked online and the world premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp was held in Hollywood. Additionally, it seems that the official title of Avengers 4 has been revealed as End Game. While we wait to see if that title is legit, a new fan theory suggests that our favorite heroes will get some help from some very unlikely allies when the movie hits theaters next May.

The events of Infinity War are still being felt by MCU fans who were caught off guard by Thanos' amazing feat. The Mad Titan successfully wiped out half the of universe's population, meaning that even villains could have been affected. This is where the latest Avengers 4 fan theory comes into play. Redditor jeevesyboi had this to say.

"So the snap affected the whole universe so in Avengers 4 there could be many different races that will be wanting to help the remaining Avengers. Do you think the Avengers will have a lot of help from some unexpected species? There's a few different people who knew that Thanos was trying to gather the infinity stones and some of them might have known what he was trying to do with them. Now that they know he succeeded then there could be races like the Kree and any remaining Xandarians trying to fix it. Maybe some Ravagers too. It could be a deciding factor when all hope seems to be lost and backup arrives from a variety of maybe previously hostile races."

The theory is pretty crazy, but it also makes sense. There are bound to be a lot of people from all over the galaxy who are going to be pretty angry with Thanos, which could lead to some pretty weird alliances in Avengers 4. The theory is pretty original, and it's pretty amazing that the idea hasn't been explored over the last few months. Without spoiling anything, the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp could foreshadow a scenario like this.

It would be pretty interesting to see the Ravagers from Guardians of Galaxy fighting against Thanos in Avengers 4. Maybe these new allies don't fight alongside the Avengers, but they could help to take out the Mad Titan's armies on other planets, making it easier for the superheroes to take him down, once and for all. This is just a fun fan theory to think about, plus, there could be some elements of truth hidden it.

We're still about a year away from seeing Avengers 4, which will close out Phase 3 of the MCU and help to usher in Phase 4. Captain Marvel is going to be the new face of the MCU from here on out, so she'll obviously have a pretty big part to play in the upcoming movie. But will the Kree be fighting against Thanos with the crew? We'll just have to wait and see. You can head over to Reddit to read the latest Avengers 4 fan theory and see what you think.