A new video of Marvel Studios fanatics begging for the Avengers 4 title and trailer is starting to gain some momentum. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers announced that the title of the fourth Avengers film wouldn't be revealed until long after Infinity War hit theaters, but for some fans, the wait has been torture. However, it has been heavily rumored that we will finally see the long-awaited trailer and get the title by the end of the year, possibly even next month.

Marvel super fan Kirk Deveyck is back with another video message for the folks over at Marvel Studios. Deveyck and his friends are the fans behind the 'Release the Infinity War Trailer' video as well as the recent video dedicated to Captain Marvel. Now that the Carol Danvers standalone movie footage has been out for over a month, Deveyck believes that it's time for the Avengers 4 title and trailer reveal, noting that we already know the title of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the movie comes out after the Avengers, which is a good point.

Obviously, a video begging to see the Avengers 4 trailer isn't going to have any influence on when Marvel Studios decides to unveil the goods, no matter how many thousands of views that the video receives. Kirk Deveyck also has some ulterior motives this time around, as he's not just asking for the title and the trailer. He now wants tickets to the premiere as well. However, you never know, this unhinged video could make it back to the Russo Brothers who take pity and hand out some premiere passes to these guys.

Avengers 4 is going to usher in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while laying some of the last 20 years of films to rest. It's believed that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are finished with the MCU after their upcoming promotional duties are complete. The film just wrapped reshoots, and fans are getting into deep theories about how Captain America and Iron Man will make their exits. Will they get their fairy tale endings, or are we in for a pretty dark ride next year?

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has stated that Avengers 4 is going to be darker than Infinity War, which is pretty interesting since we saw half of the universe and some of the most beloved superheroes in history turn to dust with a simple snap from Thanos. Plus, we saw the Mad Titan kill his adopted daughter Gamora, so what is going to make the conclusion even darker? Obviously, we're going to have to wait for a bit before we get those answers, even when the trailer arrives, it's just going to prompt more questions and spark new fan theories across the internet. While we wait, you can watch the latest video begging to see the Avengers 4 trailer below, thanks to Kirk Deveyck's YouTube channel.