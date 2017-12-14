It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow may have just given away a pretty big spoiler for Avengers 4. Until the very end of Spider-Man: Homecoming this year, it had been a while since Pepper Potts had actually appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But she's poised to return in Avengers 4 and it doesn't look like it's going to be business as usual for Tony Stark's main squeeze. We're (probably) going to see Pepper like we've never seen her before.

Warning: possible spoilers for Avengers 4 ahead. Gwyneth Paltrow is quite active on social media and, since she's been filming Avengers 4 lately, that means she's been posting to her various social platforms from the set. Recently, she posted a couple of photos that seem innocuous enough, at least at first glance, but they're actually quite revealing. If you look closely, Paltrow is wearing a motion capture suit. Why would a character who normally walks around an office be wearing such a thing? Well, probably because we're going to see Pepper rocking an Iron Man suit in Avengers 4.

In Iron Man 3, which was the last time we saw Pepper Potts prior to Spider-Man: Homecoming, she wore one of Tony's suits for a very brief moment, but that was only to get her out of harm's way. Based on these photos, and considering that Thanos is going to be trying to kill lots of people in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, it looks like Pepper is going to be joining the fight in full-fledged Iron Man armor. Or, at the very least, she's going to be wearing one to help protect her from the wrath that's on its way in the MCU.

The idea of Pepper Pots sporting an Iron Man suit actually isn't all that crazy. It's been done in the comics quite a bit. Specifically, in 2009 as part of the Invincible Iron Man run, the World's Most Wanted storyline sees her assume the identity of Rescue, which is just Pepper in her own, customized version of Tony's Iron Man armor. Taking these photos into account, it seems likely this is what Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are drawing on for inspiration and we'll see Gwyneth Paltrow as Rescue in Avengers 4. That's speculative, but there's enough evidence at this point to make it reasonable speculation.

If this holds true, it's a pretty big spoiler for Avengers 4. Especially considering all that's at stake, given Pepper and Tony Stark getting engaged in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Another thing worth considering is that the pictures have since been deleted from Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram. If the pictures meant nothing, Disney and/or Marvel wouldn't have made her take them down. Luckily, fans on Twitter have also shared the photos, which you can check out for yourself below. Avengers 4 is set for release on May 3, 2019.

Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing a Motion Capture Suit while Filming Avengers 4...... I think we may see her suit up as Rescue pic.twitter.com/VYfanVwb2W — Tom™ // Friendly Neighbourhood Artist (@TH0R0DlNS0NS) December 12, 2017