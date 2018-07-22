Jeremy Renner posted a picture of himself on social media as he prepares to join the Russo Brothers for Avengers 4 reshoots in Atlanta. The directing duo were asked about the upcoming Avengers sequel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend and noted that the reshooting process is going to begin soon. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, was not present in any of the promotional material for Infinity War and was barely mentioned in the film, so fans are very much looking forward to his return next May when Avengers 4 opens in theaters.

When Hawkeye didn't show up once in Infinity War, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were less than thrilled. Since Jeremy Renner didn't pop up in any of the promotional material, fans assumed that he would show up at the end to help save the day, which obviously did not happen. But now, Renner is teasing his return for Avengers 4 on his Instagram page. He posted a picture of himself as Hawkeye with a caption that says, "Got this feelin I need to SUITup soon..." The caption and picture alone were enough to send MCU fans over the edge.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram post also contained some awesome hashtags including miss my friends, love my family, and Marvelous. He also posted a pretty intriguing hashtag of nest unknown, which could hint as to where Renner's Hawkeye will show up in Avengers 4. There have been some set photos from the upcoming MCU movie that strongly hint that Clint Barton won't be Hawkeye this time around and will instead be Ronin. It's believed that Barton may have ditched the Hawkeye persona after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that the Russo Brothers are currently editing Avengers 4. It's been reported that the reshoots will begin sometime early in the fall, possibly September, and that they'll wrap up after about a month. It's not clear what these reshoots will add to the end result, but they will definitely include some more of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, or Ronin, and will more than likely add some of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who recently just wrapped filming the first female-led standalone MCU film.

Both Hawkeye and Ant-Man were missing from Infinity War, but thanks to promotional material and leaked photos from the set, we know that both characters will be back for Avengers 4 to help take down Thanos. It's still not clear where Clint Barton was during the events of Infinity War, which makes matters even more mysterious. We know that Ant-Man was placed on home confinement after Captain America: Civil War and if you've seen Ant-Man and the Wasp, you know where the character ends up. While the Russo Brothers are keeping their lips sealed about pretty much anything having to do with Avengers 4, they have recently stated that they believe that it is their best work that they've ever done. You can check out the Hawkeye return tease below, provided by Jeremy Renner's Instagram account.