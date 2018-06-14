While yesterday's Avengers 4 footage at CineEurope has been debunked, there was still a featurette shown that included some behind-the-scenes footage along with tiny clips of the new suits for the crew. As the previously leaked concept art showed, Hulk has some new armor, which was also confirmed when the footage was shown. Hulk's armor was one of the reasons that many believed that the Avengers 4 concept art was a fake, but yesterday it was officially confirmed to be real.

Hulk previously wore his gladiator gear in Thor: Ragnarok, which took visual cues from Planet Hulk. As for the new armor, it isn't clear what's going on, but it does look pretty similar to the Totally Awesome Hulk comic series. However, there have been rumors that we might get to see the Professor Hulk. Bruce Banner and the Hulk have been further separating themselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the latter choosing to sit out the events of Infinity War. Thor: Ragnarok also highlighted this change when Hulk began to speak, something that actor Mark Ruffalo talked about as a hint to the future.

In the Avengers 4 concept art, Hulk doesn't look as huge and menacing as usual and his face looks more like Bruce Banner, which has led to theories that the two may have come to an agreement or balanced situation. A "smart Hulk" has been rumored and even mentioned by the Russo Brothers and that character was not shown in Infinity War, which leads us to believe that there are going to be some big changes to the character for Avengers 4.

Other than the "small look" at the Avengers suits, that's pretty much all of the intel about Avengers 4 that came out of CineEurope. But the idea of Hulk in some new armor is a pretty interesting factor to come into play. While we more than likely won't see a true version of Professor Hulk from the comic series, the Russo Brothers might be taking liberty and combining the story arc that the character has had since the beginning in the MCU. The directors have done a lot of that, especially with Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4.

While the CineEurope Avengers 4 footage has been debunked, it won't be long now before we get more information about the highly anticipated sequel. Ant-Man 2 hits theaters in just a few weeks and we should learn more about the Quantum Realm and how it will assist the Avengers as well as the possibility of some more information about how Captain Marvel will fit into all of this and get introduced to the MCU. For now, all we have seen is a tease at the end of Infinity War. Now that we know that Carol Danvers is going to be the new face of the MCU, interest has been sent into overdrive. As for the Hulk and his new suit, you can check out the confirmation below, thanks to Nikita Byrkin's Twitter account.