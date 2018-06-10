The last scenes of Infinity War came as a complete shock to nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, but with the announcement of sequels including some of the characters who died with the Mad Titan's snap, many fans have already started thinking about the ways that the characters will be revived. There's already been pictures from the set of Avengers 4 that prove some of the deceased characters will return, but the Russo Brothers claim that it's not going to be as simple as some fans believe.

In a recent interview, Anthony Russo said that there are "inventive ways" to deal with the deaths from Infinity War and keep them permanent as to not cheapen the ending of the last film. Additionally, Russo hinted that Avengers 4 might not continue the story in a linear fashion from what we have seen in the MCU up until this point. The director's comments seem to lend some validity to the theories about the Quantum Realm playing a significant role in Avengers 4. Anthony Russo explains.

"Here's the thing, I think it's important to remember anything is possible in the MCU. Just because there's a sequel on the books doesn't mean... people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU. That doesn't necessarily have to be the case. There's a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here."

Joe Russo chimed in to talk about the deaths in Infinity War and their effects on the upcoming Avengers 4. He pointed out that there are pretty large gaps between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Infinity War, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This line of thinking makes sense, especially when one takes into account that Avengers 4 will reportedly take place a few years after the events of the last film. Joe Russo had this to say.

"There's four years between Guardians 2 and Infinity War. That's a long time, and a lot of Guardians stories to tell. Again, as Anthony said, don't expect everything to move forward in a linear fashion in the Marvel universe."

Again, all of this talk of non-linear storytelling in the MCU is starting to make the Quantum Realm talk even more of a possibility. In the first Ant-Man movie, Hank Pym talks about the Quantum Realm being a "reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant." This certainly seems that it goes hand in hand with what the Russo Brothers have been talking about in this new interview. Ant-Man 2 hits theaters next month, so we'll get a better look at how the Quantum Realm fits into Avengers 4.

The deaths in Infinity War have been criticized by some MCU fans who believe that it was a weird decision since everybody knows that at least some of the characters will be back in some fashion. However, the new comments by the Russo Brothers certainly seem like nothing is what it seems, which echoes the comments that Avengers 4 screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have recently made as well. Whatever the case may be, it looks like fans of the MCU are going to be in for some major plot twists when Avengers 4 finally hits theaters next year. You can read more of the Russo Brothers' comments on non-linear storylines at the Huffington Post.