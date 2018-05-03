If you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, rest assured, there will be countless SPOILERS below, so make sure you've seen the movie before proceeding. There had been no shortage of hints that many iconic heroes would ultimately perish in this movie, and Marvel delivered on their promise, with a 150-minute movie that is easily the biggest and most ambitious Marvel Studios has ever made. As the countdown now begins towards Avengers 4 has left us with so many burning questions that we felt the need to address them all, right here. This is your last chance to avoid SPOILERS, so read on at your own risk.

While Marvel most definitely delivered on a few of the deaths that many fans saw coming, such as the iconic Thor villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and fan-favorite Vision (Paul Bettany), who was literally brought to life by the Mind Stone embedded in his head, there were quite a few deaths that fans didn't see coming like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Heimdall (Idris Elba). Then there were the controversial disintegrations that left fans stunned, such as Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and, during the one post-credit scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Given how many of these characters are expected to be in upcoming sequels, most don't expect them to be completely dead, although how they are resurrected remains to be seen.

These characters all died because the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), was able to procure all six Infinity Stones, with varying degrees of difficulty. When Thanos arrived on Earth, he already had two stones, the purple Power Stone, which he obtained by decimating the Nova Corps on Xandar, and the blue Space Stone, which he took from Loki before killing him. Thanos obtained the Reality Stone from The Collector (Benicio del Toro), the Mind Stone was taken from Vision's forehead and the Time Stone was, surprisingly, voluntarily given to Thanos by Doctor Strange, after he went ahead in time and saw all the possibilities of how this battle plays out, and there is only one scenario where the Avengers win in the end, which seemingly involves handing the Time Stone to Thanos.

The Soul Stone was the only one of the six Infinity Stones that had not yet been revealed prior to Avengers: Infinity War, as we learned that Gamora has known it's location all along. Fans got a surprise appearance by Red Skull (Ross Marquand), who had been cursed to oversee the Soul Stone after trying to wield the Space Stone's power with his bare hands in Captain America: The First Avenger. While Red Skull's cameo was unexpected, it was nothing compared to the shocking twist that happened shortly thereafter, where Thanos sacrificed his daughter Gamora to wield the Soul Stone. Before we head back to theaters to dissect Avengers: Infinity War some more, we're presenting our 15 most burning questions posed by the events of Avengers: Infinity War, that must be answered in next year's Avengers 4.

Did half of the earth's population really die?

When we see the heroes disintegrate at the end of the film, it was quite shocking, since practically all of those characters are attached to upcoming sequels, and there is no clear-cut explanation as to how these heroes will ultimately be resurrected. Most fans don't believe they're truly dead. Now, if it had been the original Avengers who had been killed, many of whom are nearing the end of their MCU contracts, there may not have been as many skeptics, but along with the heroes they did kill off, it was mentioned numerous times in the movie that when Thanos gets all of the Stones, half the world's population will be gone at the snap of his fingers. There are a number of characters whose fates we didn't actually see, like Shuri (Letitia Wright), The Collector (Benicio del Toro), Wong (Benedict Wong) and more, but aside from the heroes, Avengers 4 may also have to reveal if any non-superhero characters from 10 years of the MCU have disintegrated, who weren't featured in Infinity War at all.

How will our favorite heroes be resurrected?

Given the prevailing assumption that everyone who was disintegrated at the end of Avengers: Infinity War will somehow be brought back to life, how will this actually happen? Since Thanos holds the Time Stone, along with the other Infinity Stones, Doctor Strange or any of the other heroes can't use it to turn back time and un-disintegrate everybody. This is where the cagey scheduling of Marvel may come into play, since the next MCU movie, and the final one this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp, will most likely delve into the Quantum Realm once again, and it is believed that sequel is actually set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, which could help set up Avengers 4 by delving deeper into the Quantum Realm. Another possibility is simply tracking down Thanos and removing the Infinity Gauntlet, but, as we saw in Infinity War, that's much easier said than done. That notion also leads us into the next question...

Where did Thanos go?

After obtaining all six Infinity Stones, Thanos literally snapped his fingers, wiping out half of human existence, and then created a portal to... somewhere, and disappeared, as several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes disintegrated. But where exactly did Thanos go to? One prevalent theory is that Thanos actually teleported inside the Soul Stone itself, since, in the Marvel Comics, the Soul Stone has its own dimension of reality where souls live on after their bodies die, which is where all of the disintegrated heroes may have gone to as well. Thanos is seen at the end of the film in a mysterious place with an orange hue that could represent this Soul Stone dimension, confronted by a younger version of Gamora, who Thanos sacrificed to get the Soul Stone in the first place. With Thanos seemingly at peace in this dimension, in a wooden hut surrounded by plants, it leads into the next question...

What is Thanos' next move?

While the remaining Avengers certainly have more to fight for than ever before, Thanos' arc in Avengers 4 is one fans will be pondering for the next year, until the May 3 release of Avengers 4. The rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will certainly try to reverse what Thanos has done, but if Thanos actually has transported himself into the actual Soul Stone, well... what reason would he have to leave? Thanos has completed his mission, wiping out half of humanity, and, if the Soul Stone dimension theory is true, it would certainly be nearly impossible to find him, and/or draw him out of hiding. It's possible that the young version of Gamora could possibly find a way to coax him to return to Earth, but even if that's possible, the Avengers' ranks have been decimated (for now), making it even more difficult to defeat the Mad Titan. Many have speculated that the Avengers will ultimately defeat Thanos by time travel, using means other than the Time Stone, which leads to our next question.

Where is Ant-Man?

Ant-Man is nowhere to be found in Avengers: Infinity War, which was even used as the theme of a new teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp, featuring a number of the MCU heroes pondering where they might have been, ahead of the brand new trailer for the MCU sequel, arriving July 6. The only time Ant-Man is mentioned in Infinity War is during a scene where Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says that both Ant-Man and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) opted to return to their families after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and it has long been believed that Ant-Man and the Wasp will take place between Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, leading to both Ant-Man and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) returning in next year's Avengers 4. It seems we'll get an answer to what Ant-Man was doing between Civil War and Infinity War, but the Black Widow scene also leads to our next question.