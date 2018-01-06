The next two years are set to be huge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Robert Downey Jr. has been with the MCU for 10 years now and he's ready for the world to see what Marvel has in store for long-time fans, promising that "the best has yet to come," in a new image on social media. The hype for the next projects for the MCU cannot be understated, but will they be able to deliver the goods for something that has been hyped up as much as Infinity War and Avengers 4? Robert Downey Jr. certainly believes so.

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of Avengers 4. The photo is similar to another picture that was recently released, hinting at a new base for the Avengers. Downey Jr. mentions that he's leading the charge and that everything is about to get a lot better. The caption for the picture reads, "Hey Party People, I'm still doing my part to help shoulder the MCU, are you? Get ready, the best is yet to come..." Again, Marvel better hope that the hype surrounding Infinity War and Avengers 4 does not kill the movies before they reach theaters.

Expectations are already running high for Infinity War and Avengers 4, and Robert Downey Jr.'s new photo tease isn't going to take away from the excitement. Even with anticipation being through the roof, there is reason to hope both movies will not disappoint. Not only will the movies feature basically every single character from the MCU teaming up, but they're also being helmed by the Russo Brothers with a script from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. As the Star Wars franchise has recently shown, you can't please everybody when a franchise is as high profile as the MCU. There is a chance that the movies can come out and disappoint hardcore fans of the original comic series.

The first trailer for Infinity War broke viewing records on YouTube and has seen every frame picked apart and analyzed. New merchandise is starting to pop up, which means even more information is starting to come forward. We've seen Thor meet up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in a new image and we now know that his story will take place directly after the events of Thor: Ragnarok. In addition, we know that we will see the evil power of Thanos within the first five minutes of the movie, leading to some pretty intense speculation.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th, 2018 with Avengers: 4 following on May 3rd, 2019. The release of Infinity War is just around the corner, so expect many more social media posts from the massive cast to start popping up with greater frequency in the weeks to come. While we wait for more information from the next two Avengers movies, check out some excitement for the MCU below, courtesy of Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.