Avengers 4 is still about 8 months away from hitting theaters, but Guardians of the Galaxy and Infinity War actress Karen Gillan may have unintentionally leaked some information about the upcoming Avengers film last summer. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been tearing old interviews apart ever since Avengers 3 hit theaters, looking for any details that pertain to the end of Phase 3 of the MCU. As usual, Marvel Studios is doing an amazing job keeping the details about Avengers 4 a secret, but some of the actors have been known to leak little tidbits here and there.

In an interview from August of 2017, Karen Gillan talked about Avengers: Infinity War, which was still nearly a year away from hitting theaters. Gillan's Nebula character has played a large role in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as this year's Infinity War, but it looks like the adventure is just beginning for the character. In the interview, Gillan hints at a special team-up that could happen in Avengers 4. She explains.

"I know who her new BFF is. And I can't tell you. I can't. I promise you it's brilliant and unexpected and just so good... I don't know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task."

Infinity War didn't really serve up a best friend for Nebula. Thanos achieved his goal at the end of the movie, which left Tony Stark and Nebula stranded on Titan. Out of anybody that could be Nebula's new "BFF," Stark seems like the sure bet. We don't know how the duo get off of Titan, but they will more than likely have to work together to figure something out. Plus, Robert Downey Jr.'s Stark will undoubtedly be interested in the cyborg elements of Nebula's body.

Since half of the universe is now dust, Nebula's potential friend list has gotten a lot smaller. However, there are a few characters left that she shares similarities with. Thor would be a good candidate since he already met with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and they share some traumatic family similarities. Another good candidate could be Black Widow, who was also raised to be an assassin, or even Rocket Raccoon, since he and Nebula are the last of the Guardians, though that wouldn't be very unexpected.

The specifics in regard to Avengers 4 are still a mystery, but we could very well end up seeing a lot more of Karen Gillan's Nebula in the film. Thanos mentioned in Infinity War that she came pretty close to killing him, so she could get that opportunity again. Or, she could even end up wielding the Infinity Gauntlet on her own, living to become the villain of the film, echoing the comic book storyline. We're just going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out. While we wait, you can watch the old interview with Karen Gillan below, provided by Fandango.