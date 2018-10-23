For a few months now, many rumors have been circulating online claiming that Gwyneth Paltrow, who has played Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008, will be donning her own suit of armor in next year's Avengers 4. Now, a new leak from the set of Avengers 4 confirms these rumors to be true, featuring Gwyneth Paltrow taking a selfie of herself in the Rescue suit.

In Marvel Comics, even though she was never too approving of Tony fighting crime as Iron Man, Pepper Potts would occasionally don a suit of armor that was designed especially for her. In this suit, Pepper took on the superhero alter ego of Rescue. As the name suggests, Pepper would typically need to put on the Rescue armor in order to "rescue" Tony when he was in a tight spot. Other times, Pepper would just fight crime alongside Iron Man or other heroes without Tony being in any immediate danger.

Last week, Pepper was seemingly confirmed to become Rescue in Avengers 4 after the leaked artwork on the back of a toy's package seemingly showed her alongside the rest of the surviving heroes. Now, any doubts that anyone had about Rescue showing up in the next Avengers seem to be put to rest. While it's possible that the leaked image of Gwyneth Paltrow in armor is fake, it does seem rather unlikely. All of the facts are building up to one conclusion: Pepper Potts is done being the damsel in distress and is ready to take to the skies like Tony and Rhodey.

The leaked image itself is just a behind-the-scenes selfie taken by Gwyneth Paltrow in front of a green screen. The suit she is wearing shows the chest of her Rescue suit, with a few markings and blank spots that we can assume will be covered up with CGI. There's an open gap towards the center of the chest plate that will presumably hold an arc reactor. Unlike in the comics, this Rescue suit is a dark purple, as opposed to the red and silver color scheme that the original designs had. This purple color scheme conveniently matches the color scheme of the Rescue toy that leaked last week.

While this reveal is certainly exciting, it may not be too great of news for Gwyneth Paltrow. As many people know, Marvel Studios is very strict about making sure that their content does not leak. Cast and crew are not allowed to take pictures on set, unless the images have been authorized by the studio or are shot by the Behind-the-Scenes department. While Paltrow didn't go out and post this selfie of herself, it seems likely that she sent it to someone, and the image then circulated around until somebody made it public. This is more than likely a breach of contract and will undoubtedly reflect poorly on Paltrow, possibly even costing her a small fine if Marvel wishes to take action.

All in all, this leak from KPOW! is great news for Marvel fans who have wanted to see Pepper Potts as Rescue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the few cast members who have been with Marvel since 2008, so it's about time that they gave her her own super suit. We cannot wait to see how Rescue is incorporated into the events of the movie when Avengers 4 releases in theaters on May 3rd, 2019.