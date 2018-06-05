There are potential SPOILERS for Avengers 4 below, so read ahead at your own risk. This morning, new concept art for Avengers 4 leaked online and beyond the normal reactions to seeing something from the highly anticipated film, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are tripping out on Captain America's new look. Infinity War saw Steve Rogers post-Civil War with longer hair and a beard that many believe gave the character an extra edge while going up against Thanos. The Avengers had to assemble once again after being fractured, while welcoming new faces, and it looks like Captain America has gone back to his clean-shaven look.

In the newly leaked concept art for Avengers 4, Captain America is front and center, leading the charge of the new team that features Thor, Nebula, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Rocket, Black Widow, Hulk, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man. However, beyond the look of Cap's baby face, he also looks to be sporting yet another new costume, which fits in with the reports that there will be a time jump when [Avengers 4} begins. However, it's the missing beard that is leading to outrage amongst fans, with one fan simply stating, "Cap's beard R.I.P."

Another fan says, "Let's take a moment to mourn Cap's beard." While the beard has been mentioned pretty frequently in reaction to the new Avengers 4 concept art, the lack of Cap's shield and Wakandan weapons has also been noted as well. Additionally, his costume seems to have a few new tweaks, but nothing too substantial. So, is Steve Rogers going back to embrace Captain America again?

Another pretty wild difference in the newly leaked Avengers 4 concept art is the look of Hulk. First of all, the Hulk is back, which is cool to know after the events of Infinity War. Secondly, he looks a bit smaller, which some fans have taken note of as well. In fact, there's already a few theories going around that Bruce Banner and the Hulk come to some kind of agreement, like a 50/50 split, which would allow the Hulk to make more informed decisions while giving Banner the strength of the Hulk. One thing is for sure, the two definitely have to sort some things out after Infinity War.

The look of Captain America and the Hulk are just the tip of the iceberg in the Avengers 4 concept art. MCU fans are also wondering why Rocket Raccoon is raging into battle empty handed. That is not a very Rocket-like thing to do, unless he has some new powers that we just don't know about yet. Now that this art has leaked, it looks like the official title for Avengers 4 might not be too far behind. You can check out the brand-new artwork below as well as some fan reactions to Cap's baby face, thanks to Hero Six.

