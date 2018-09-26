Some new images and concept art for Avengers 4 have made their way online. The Russo Brothers are currently in Atlanta filming the reshoots for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which has provided some leaked images from the set. However, these new leaks are a mixture of concept art and photos of a new look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. The concept art shows off the Ronin costume as well as new looks at Captain America, Thor, Hulk, the classic Iron Man suit, and more.

Out of the latest Avengers 4 leaks, the Ronin costume is one of the most intriguing, and confirms what MCU fans have been saying about Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye character for months. Previous set photos had the actor in a robe that showed off some new gear on his legs that looked an awful lot like the Ronin costume from the comics. It should be noted that the latest leaks have not been officially verified, but it sure looks like the Ronin costume will be present in Avengers 4, especially since the look of the leaks matches previous set photos.

Brie Larson is also shown in the latest Avengers 4 images, posing in her Captain Marvel suit with an updated hair style that looks a lot different from the recent trailer release for her standalone movie. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is also shown off in some of the pictures, featuring a closer look at her new strawberry blonde hair style. Steve Rogers appears to have some new armor in his Captain America costume as well, while Tony Stark looks like he's getting a classic Iron Man suit, which could be used for flashback sequences.

War Machine is also featured in some of the new Avengers 4 leaks with a new take on his armor and Thor looks like he has the same armor that was used in Infinity War. There's a lot to take in, and some of the images are pretty blurry, but overall, it's a really cool look into what we're going to see on the big screen when the movie opens next year. Obviously, the leaks will also lead to some more speculation about the plot of the film.

Avengers 4 is still shrouded in mystery and MCU fans are still trying to figure out what the official title of the movie with be. However, it looks like it might be a little longer until we find out since the Captain Marvel trailer just dropped. Marvel Studios has to have everything planned out with precision to promote their next three projects since they all come out so close together. While we wait for the official title and story details, you can check out the leaked images and concept art below, thanks to Reddit.

AVENGERS 4 LEAKS LOOK INSANE pic.twitter.com/YLoV4prOUh — 🃏 DOOM PATROL SHOW🃏 (@Kattknights) September 26, 2018

I just know for a fact Marvel snipers already took care of the person responsible for this Avengers 4 leak... pic.twitter.com/LdVm1B9j1K — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 26, 2018