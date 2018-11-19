It looks like Marvel Studios is going to promote Avengers 4 in a new innovative way. Innovation is nothing new to the studio, but a rumor suggests that they are going to try something out that they have never done before, which could cause quite a stir. What that means, is anybody's guess at this time, but they already have a pretty interesting start since we don't even know what the official title of the sequel is yet, which could fit in pretty well with the new bold marketing strategy.

This isn't coming directly from Marvel Studios, so it's not even remotely close to official news. However, this has to do with the actual promotion of the movie, not anything having to do with the storyline. Charles Murphy from That Hashtag Show had this to say.

"We'll have to wait and see if what I heard a few weeks back turns out to be true, but if it is Marvel Studios will be marketing Avengers 4 in a very different way than they ever have done for any of their films. If it is true, it's going to stir up a LOT of conversation."

At this time, it isn't clear what kind of marketing strategy that Marvel Studios is looking to pull off with Avengers 4. The trailer is expected to launch before the end of the month, with some reports stating that it will drop next week, with others declaring that it could drop in a surprising way this week. Again, Marvel Studios has yet to officially comment on the matter, except for Kevin Feige who noted that the Avengers 4 trailer would be out before the end of the year.

As for the title, that's another mystery. The main fan consensus is that it's going to be Avengers: Annihilation, which has been rumored ever since Infinity War hit theaters. At that time, the Russo Brothers revealed that the Avengers 4 title contained spoilers for the last movie. It's possible that the Russo Brothers and the studio might be keeping a lid on the title even longer, maybe until right before the movie is released next year. However, that is speculation at this point in time.

For now, we'll just have to sit back and wait to see what Marvel Studios decides to do with the promotional campaign for Avengers 4. In actuality, the studio more than likely doesn't even have to release any trailers or marketing for the highly anticipated sequel. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already hyped on the movie and the title hasn't even been revealed yet. You can check out the original source of the marketing rumors below, thanks to Charles Murphy from That Hashtag Show.