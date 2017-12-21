While it originally seemed that Avengers 4 production would wrap at the end of this year, before the holiday season, there have been recent casting calls that have indicated production will continue well into January 2018, although today we have word that Paul Bettany has wrapped. There was also a report from September that revealed that an Avengers 4 shoot in Scotland has been scheduled for July 2018, which is likely for reshoots, so Paul Bettany could return for that, but for now, the actor is done, as he revealed in a new Instagram video, which shows his set chair that showed the Avengers: Infinity War logo on one side, and "Vision" on the other side.

Since the actor has wrapped significantly before the entire shoot comes to an end, it's possible that fans could be seeing the death of his character Vision. After all, he was brought to life with the help of one of the Infinity Stones known as the Mind Stone, which is one of six Infinity Stones that Thanos has been seeking for his Infinity Gauntlet. If he does get all six Stones, it's possible that this could kill Vision, but there has been very little revealed about Avengers 4 at this time.

Back in April, while production was still under way on Avengers: Infinity War, a very intriguing set video surfaced, featuring Vision and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) kissing, which isn't terribly surprising considering their romance is well documented in the comics, and they had been subtly setting up this romance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The video was also intriguing because Paul Bettany wasn't in his full vision costume and he looked like an actual human version of Vision, which lead some to speculate that this scene is actually one of Scarlet Witch's visions, although that has yet to be confirmed.

It's difficult to tell how big a role Vision has in both movies, but since he has been spotted on the set plenty of times in Avengers 4, at least that means he survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but perhaps not entirely unscathed. A set video from March shows Vision escaping a fight using his super powers, although it wasn't entirely clear who he was fighting, and why. There have been no shortage of rumors that several key characters will be killed off in Avengers: Infinity War and/or Avengers 4, since many of the contracts of the major Marvel stars are about to expire, but don't expect any official confirmation until the movies are playing in theaters.

Marvel still hasn't released an official cast list yet, but casting calls have revealed a number of the actors who will be featured, including Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Benedict Wong (Wong). It was also recently confirmed that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be present, which makes sense since Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019, just a few months after the Captain Marvel movie arrives on March 8, 2019. Take a look at the brief video below from Paul Bettany Instagram.