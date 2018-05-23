Even over a month after its release in theaters, Infinity War still has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans scratching their heads and getting into to full conspiracy theory mode. Watching Thanos complete his hero's journey and wiping out half of the universe, along with some of the MCU's most beloved heroes, was almost too much for some fans to handle. But how does this set up Avengers 4? We still don't have a concrete answer to that question, but a recently released synopsis for Avengers 4 may shed light on some of the theories being dissected online.

Thanks to License Global magazine, we now have the first synopsis for Avengers 4. For context, it should be noted that the same magazine also had the first synopsis for Infinity War a whole year before the movie hit theaters. That being said, the brief synopsis talks about a "fragile reality" and "sacrifice," which is all that most fans need to know when thinking about alternate realities and time travel as well as more death. The synopsis for Avengers 4 reads.

"A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it."

Though the Avengers 4 synopsis is pretty vague, it is fueling the speculation fires. Thanos had everybody questioning reality in Infinity War when he acquired the Reality Stone, which has had some hardcore MCU devotees suggest that all of the heroes and people who perished in the last film are actually living in an alternate universe, which is where the Quantum Realm and time travel will come into play. Many have been wondering how Ant-Man 2 and Captain Marvel will fit into the storyline of Avengers 4 and the Quantum Realm is a big part of those theories that will tie everything together.

There have been leaked photos from the set of Avengers 4 that heavily suggest time travel. The now infamous shots of Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. in their original Avengers costumes alongside Paul Rudd's Ant-Man have really been the guiding evidence in the time travel theory, especially since they all seem to have devices on their arms. Additionally, there have been shots of Tony Stark in a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform, which indicates the future, while Loki is in the same costume that he had in the first Avengers movie. And, yes, Thor has been spotted with his long hair grown back.

The Avengers 4 synopsis doesn't say much in the way of explicit time travel, but the "fragile reality" and "sacrifice" are really the important factors here. It's expected that we will see some real deaths, or sacrifice, in Avengers 4 that will remain permanent and many believe that it will be some of the original Avengers that started it all. This is all speculation at this point, but there are going to be some major plot twists when the movie hits theaters next May. The Avengers 4 synopsis was originally revealed through Licensing Global Magazine.