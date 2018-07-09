The post-production of Avengers 4 is underway and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says that they're in the early editing stages. Apparently, the Russo Brothers have already been cutting footage and are now working on a true edit at this time. The project had the benefit of shooting back-to-back with Infinity War, which means that the production is pretty much complete except for some standard reshoots that will more than likely take place this fall in Atlanta. This has given the Russo Brothers extra time to put together their final cut.

In a new interview, Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers 4 is currently in the editing stage. Feige noted that he and the Russo Brothers have been in the editing room for the last few weeks. Feige even commented that they're ahead of the game since they would normally still be filming at this time for a normal Marvel Cinematic Universe project. He explains.

"We're just starting the edit. The brothers have worked on their cut, and we've been together in the editing room for a couple weeks now, so it's very early days. But it's much earlier than usual, right? Usually we're still filming. Captain Marvel comes out in March, while this one comes out in May and we're already starting. It's fun to get a jump, it's good having already shot the majority of the movie. So we're just getting into our traditional editorial process now."

While filming Infinity War and Avengers 4 may have been a huge chore at the time, it has certainly paid off for the post-production process. Now that the Russo Brothers have the luxury of time, they can spend more on the editing and reshoots. It's not like they are usually rushed, but more time should give the directing duo the ability to craft the best film that they possibly can. Given that it's the last movie in Phase 3 of the MCU and that it will likely be the last time that we see certain heroes on the big screen, there's bound to be a lot of extra pressure.

Adding to that pressure is the end of infinity War. Several fans are worried that the MCU may have Jumped the Shark with all of the deaths at the end of the last movie. There are plenty of fan theories floating around the internet about how the characters will be resurrected, but the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, claim that nobody knows what is coming with Avengers 4. This could all just by hyperbole as an effort to distract, but they all seem pretty adamant that the upcoming movie is going to blow minds.

With about 10 months to go before Avengers 4 hits theaters, Kevin Feige will hopefully give some more updates on the post-production process. There's also the case of spacing out all of the promotional material for Captain Marvel, the next Avengers movie, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, all of which come out within months of each other. Regardless, 2019 is shaping up to be a great year for fans of the MCU. You can read more of what Kevin Feige had to say about Avengers 4 over at Birth Movies Death.