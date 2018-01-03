Marvel's Avengers 4 was expected to continue production well into January 2018, although we reported last month, just a few days before Christmas, that Paul Bettany had wrapped. While there is no indication yet on when the whole movie will finish, filming is winding down, with another one of the movie's stars, Jeremy Renner, sending out a video on Instagram today, revealing that he has wrapped on Avengers 4, at least for now. Here's what the actor had to say in his brief statement.

"So, this is not a goodbye, only a see you later. That's a wrap for me on Infinity Wars. I couldn't be more excited to see how they put this together. But I'm also excited to go home and see my baby."

Since the actor indicates that this was not a "goodbye," it's possible that he could he could be gearing up for Avengers 4 reshoots in the near future. A report from September revealed that an Avengers 4 shoot in Scotland has been set for July 2018, giving the cast time to promote Avengers: Infinity War for its May 4, 2018 release. While there was no details about what will be shot there, the report claimed that the production is using locations in both Edinburgh, where the movie shot earlier this year, and in Glasgow. With principal photography winding down, it's likely that this Scotland shoot will represent the planned reshoots for Avengers 4.

The most recent update on Avengers 4 came just last week, when an intriguing photo from an Avengers 4 stuntwoman, that seemed to indicate the movie was revisiting the Captain America: Civil War opening scene. While it hasn't been confirmed by Marvel that this scene will be featured in the movie, the stuntwoman's set photo featured Scarlett Johansson wearing the same outfit and sporting the same hairstyle she had in the Civil War opening, where she and the rest of the Avengers tried to contain Crossbones (Frank Grillo) after he attacks an infectious disease center in Africa.

It has been hinted at numerous times that Avengers 4 will be the finale for most of the Marvel superheroes, especially since the contracts for most of the Marvel stars will expire after Avengers 4. We also know that Marvel Phase 4 will kick off with Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, arriving in theaters July 5, 2019, just two months after Avengers 4 arrives on May 3, 2019. Marvel has also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be part of the studio's Phase 4 lineup, but no other projects have been confirmed quite yet. While we wait for more on Avengers 4, take a look at the message from Jeremy Renner Twitter, along with the video he sent on Instagram.