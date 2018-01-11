Infinity War and Avengers 4 have officially wrapped production and now the Russo Brothers are heading into post-production. To celebrate, a giant custom Thanos cake was made, featuring the Mad Titan collecting all six of the Infinity Stones, one of which has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also shown in the wrap cake are hands reaching up to stop Thanos, looking like the arms of Black Widow and another member of the Avengers, breaking through a cosmic barrier of delicious, villainous cake. The news comes after Karen Gillan announced that she had finished filming scenes as Nebula.

A handful of members from the cast recently wrapped filming including Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Elizabeth Olson. Johansson may be returning to the big screen to play Black Widow in a standalone movie, which was announced as being in the very early stages of development. In addition, Hemsworth doesn't seem like he's quite ready to give up the role of Thor. He has recently talked about being reinvigorated with the character after working with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok and the two reportedly even discussed what a possible Thor 4 might look like.

Infinity War is the first of the two movies, which comes out on May 4th, 2018 and the recently released trailer looks stunning. The trailer looks so good that it actually brought director Kevin Smith to tears, which is a good thing. Infinity War and Avengers 4 are set to be the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will usher in a new phase of the MCU and it has been heavily hinted that some of the team won't make it through the immense battle with Thanos. By the looks of things, it doesn't seem like Thor or Black Widow really have anything to worry about.

It was recently confirmed that it Thanos' ship officially shows up at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, which looks like the first 5 brutal minutes of Infinity War may have to do with Thor and Loki along with the rest of the Asgardians on the ship. Marvel head Kevin Feige has promised that the opening of the movie will show off the insane power of Thanos, which only grows throughout both movies. Regardless of how it starts, fans are going to be in for some intense action with more superheroes stuffed into one movie than has ever been seen.

The wait is almost over for Infinity War and now the Russo Brothers have officially wrapped production on Avengers 4, diving into a giant, custom Thanos cake. There's no word on when post-production will start, but it's rumored that they'll start pretty much right away to meet the 2019 deadline for the movie as well as put the final finishing touches on Infinity War. You can check out the amazing Avengers 4 wrap cake below, courtesy of The Russo Brothers' Twitter account.