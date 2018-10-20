Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is talking about his possible inclusion in Avengers 4. Back in May, it was reported that Taylor-Johnson was spotted on the Atlanta set, leading to speculation that Quicksilver was making a comeback for the fourth Avengers film. The character was killed off during the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it had been revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson signed a multi-picture deal with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pair that information with the rumors of time travel and the Quantum Realm, and it seems like the return of Quicksilver is a strong possibility.

In a new interview, Arron Taylor-Johnson addressed the rumors surrounding his return as Quicksilver in Avengers 4. The actor simply said, "It's not a conversation right now," which certainly sounds like he is not going to be in the film. However, it's also not a straight denial either. But, it seems more than likely that he will not, especially since the interviewer reveals that Taylor-Johnson is not aware of the fan theories that could explain how his character comes back from the dead.

Quicksilver's sister Scarlet Witch is also gone now after the events of Infinity War, though it is believed that she will make it back when Avengers 4 hits theaters. Scarlet Witch has gone on to have pretty big parts in the MCU, which has further led to speculation that Quicksilver will return, but it seems like his heroic death will remain permanent for the time being. Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver rushed in front of a spray of bullets that were about to hit Hawkeye and a child, sacrificing himself to save them in Avengers: Age of Ultron. There is a Scarlet Witch TV show coming to Disney's new streaming service. It's possible that Quicksilver could pop up there. No timeline has been revealed for the series, and it's possible that the show could feature de-aged flashbacks.

The Russo Brothers recently announced that the Avengers 4 reshoots are officially finished. It's believed that the directors will be spending the next handful of months taking the new footage and throwing it into their initial edit that they completed over the summer with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. The anticipation for the movie is off of the charts and we still don't even know the title yet. However, it's believed that we will receive the title and first footage before the end of the year, with many signs pointing to a later November reveal.

So, Quicksilver probably won't be in Avengers 4, but that's okay since there's more than enough characters to focus on in the final MCU Phase 3 movie. Infinity War set everything up with a dark Marvel ending that has left a huge amount of questions from MCU fans, which has led to feverish fan theories that pop up nearly every day. Fake trailer descriptions are the latest fad, and while they're fun to read, they're more than likely bogus. We're just going to have to wait this one out to see what happens in Avengers 4. The interview with Aaron Taylor-Johnson was originally conducted by Metro U.K.