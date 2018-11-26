Will Red Skull be back in Avengers 4? One of the best kept secrets of Infinity War was the return of the famed villain who hadn't been seen since the end of Captain America: The First Avenger when the Tesseract teleported him somewhere off into space. Many just assumed he had died. Instead, he went on to lead a cursed life guarding the Soul Stone, which was revealed when Thanos finally went to retrieve it for himself.

Red Skull was originally portrayed by Hugo Weaving, but he decided not to reprise the role. Instead, The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand, who does quite a few pretty amazing celebrity impressions, including Weaving, took on the role in Infinity War. The actor appeared on a recent episode of Talking Dead and he was asked about possibly returning for Avengers 4. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't know. I can't answer that question. I really don't know."

Even if he did know, it's not as though Ross Marquand could just come right out and say it. Really, this just seems like an "I can neither confirm nor deny" sort of thing. It stands to reason that Red Skull could make an appearance in Avengers 4 as well. He wasn't killed and the remaining heroes are going to have to try and undo Thanos' deadly finger snap. Perhaps that will bring them to the cursed bad guy? That's purely speculative. Point being that his return would be very justifiable, depending on how the story is structured. But for the time being, Marquand is keeping a lid on it. Or so it would seem. It's also possible that they haven't brought him in to do the voiceover for Red Skull just yet and had another actor do the motion capture on set. So he genuinely may not know.

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are deep into the editing process on Avengers 4 right now. Recently, Joe Russo provided an update, saying that they still had a lot of work to do and that their current cut clocks in at three hours. That would make it the longest movie in the history of the MCU. But more importantly, as it pertains to Red Skull possibly reappearing, there is still time for Ross Marquand to be brought in to work his voice magic.

For now, all anyone can really do is speculate and wonder. Marvel hasn't even given us an official title yet and there has been tons of speculation as to when the first trailer for Avengers 4 is going to arrive. It certainly seems like it will be coming sooner rather than later, but Marvel may also be going for an entirely different kind of marketing strategy this time around. The secrets of Avengers 4 may very well remain a mystery to us until it arrives next summer. Avengers 4 is currently set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.