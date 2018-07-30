Update: IMAX reached out to us with a note about this story. A rep had this to say in an email, "For background and clarification (not for attribution), the information reported in IMAX's 10Q financial report references when the film will FIRST appear in IMAX's global theatrical network, it does not necessarily refer to a specific market (i.e: domestic/US). The 10Q is not declaring a U.S. market date necessarily. Please refer to Marvel's official release dates as it varies per market." They do not confirm or deny whether or not Avengers 4 will be released in the States this April. We'll have to wait until Marvel makes some kind of announcement.

Original Story; Are fans going to see Avengers 4 earlier than expected? That happened earlier this year with Infinity War, when the hugely anticipated Marvel adventure got bumped back from May to April, giving fans a chance to see it at the same time as the rest of the world. Now a new IMAX schedule indicates the same thing is happening with Avengers 4.

IMAX released its quarterly financial report, which includes a schedule of upcoming movies that will be released in the immersive format throughout 2019. And it claims Marvel's next Avengers sequel will be dropped into the laps of salivating fans earlier the the original May 3, 2019 release date. The movie is now listed for an April 2019 release.

Avengers 4 was already scheduled for a late April release in the U.K. Which could be the confusion here. But supporting the fact that April is the new U.S. release date is that the other movies listed in the schedule are showing their domestic release dates. Where there are exceptions, IMAX clearly states that the date is for 'international markets'. It does not do that in the case of Avengers 4.

Marvel wanted all fans worldwide to have a spoiler-free experience when it came to Infinity War and Thanos' snap. So they moved the release date up to match the international release, so ideas and story wouldn't leak for U.S. audiences. It sounds like the studio is planning a similar move with Avengers 4. It's possible that Disney and Marvel simply haven't announced the release date change yet.

It's also possible that IMAX is accounting for early screenings, or just assuming that Disney and Marvel are going to make the same change they did with Infinity War. Though, that seems unlikely for such a big company to make an assumption on a report such as this.

We'll have to wait until Disney and Marvel announce an official release date change to know for sure. It sounds like the studios are keeping its cast in the dark about any potential changes. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, and Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, both claimed to know absolutely nothing about the sequel at all very recently. Bethany stated this.

"Here's my experience. I read the script and then the Russo Brothers rung me up and said, 'what'd you think?' I said, 'oh it's great' and they went 'that's not the script' and I went 'what?' They went 'oh it's got lots of different, it's got a different ending, it's got different turns in it, certain people die that don't die.' And they said, 'but we want you to read the real script. Now, I'm dyslexic so it takes me like five hours to read this and then they lock me in a room to read the real script and it's the same script, so I rung them up and I said 'um' and they said, 'what happened' I went, and I read 'Code Red' or whatever they called it and he said, 'yeah what do you think.' I said, 'I went it was the same script' and he asked me some questions and then he went 'aw man they gave you the wrong script again.' So, after ten hours given over to reading scripts that I was never going to make I decided not to. I said, 'what happens at the end of this one?' and Joe just said, 'I think me, and Anthony are going to have to leave town.' So that's what, we knew it was bad."

In all likelihood, Disney and Marvel are going to change the release date for Avengers 4 from May to April, just like Infinity War. But we'll have to wait for word on the exact date. We can expect that there will be another big movie marathon to get fans prepared for the devastation. We know there will be some big moments in Avengers 4, and we can't let the U.K. get to those secrets first. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now, and Captain Marvel arrives next spring before Avengers 4 kicks off the official summer movie season of 2019, no matter what new date it falls on. This news arrives from IMAX.