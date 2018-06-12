Marvel's Avengers 4 will be the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even though Infinity War has laid the groundwork, there's still a bunch of questions. First of all, there are spoilers for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk. The events in Avengers 3 were jarring, to say the least. Even though the Russo Brothers as well as screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus prepared MCU fans for the worst, many were still caught off guard by the deaths of so many characters.

The dark undertones of Infinity War are expected to lead directly into Avengers 4, which makes complete sense. It doesn't seem like Thanos obtaining all of the Infinity Stones and snapping his fingers will be something that is forgotten any time soon, especially since hardcore MCU fans have been going to see Infinity War multiple times in the theater looking for any possible hints that they can find to set up Avengers 4. While there are some, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have gone out of their way to keep everything under wraps with the Russo Brothers.

That being said, Marvel Studios did an amazing job of keeping everything secret about the plot of Infinity War for so long. Not even the stars of the movie were able to see the final cut until the world premiere, which was only a few days before the general public was able to see the movie. The Russo Brothers even went as far as to make fake scripts for certain members of the cast who have been known to accidentally leak secrets to fans and the press.

In between the release of Infinity War and Avengers 4 are the releases of Ant-Man 2 as well as Captain Marvel, both of which are said to have meaningful ties to the final movie in Phase 3 of the MCU. Though those movies are not out yet, it seems logical that the ending of Ant-Man 2 and Captain Marvel will have big implications to the events in Avengers 4. Carol Danvers involvement has already been teased at the end of Infinity War, and there are some more details about her role in Avengers 4 that we will discuss below.

As for Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang, the character was left out of Infinity War along with Hawkeye, leading to a lot of speculation about their roles in Avengers 4, which will again, be discussed below. Most of the information about Avengers 4 has been obtained with interviews with the cast, screenwriters, directors, as well as Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. In addition, set photos have also given some pretty exciting looks into what the future holds. So, what can we expect when Avengers 4 hits the big screen?

Avengers 4 title and release date

The release date for the still untitled Avengers 4 is May 3rd, 2019, unless Marvel Studios and Disney decide to push the release date up like they did with Infinity War. If the movie is kept under as tight a lid as Avengers 3, one can easily see the release date getting moved up a week to prevent overseas spoilers. As far as the title is concerned, that is a heavily debated topic at the moment. Kevin Feige has officially shut down the Infinity Gauntlet title, but there are others out there like Avengers: Endgame. Endgame is a fan-favorite at the moment because it is uttered by Doctor Strange in Infinity War as well as Tony Stark in Age of Ultron. The Russo Brothers have said that the title of Avengers 4 will speak to the heart of the story. Avengers: Disassembled has also been thrown around, which is a nod to the comics.

Thanos will return

Fans of the MCU who stuck around during the marathon credits of Infinity War were treated to a post-credit scene with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury sending out a message to Captain Marvel before turning to dust. Even after that, fans expected to see the famous note that the Avengers with return. However, the Russo Brothers played a dark trick and said, "Thanos will return," instead, adding insult to injury and some jeers from movie audiences all over the world. Screenwriter Stephen McFeely has called Infinity War Thanos' hero's journey and he did succeed, so he will definitely be around for Avengers 4. Thanos actor Josh Brolin has said that the character is finite, meaning that we probably won't see much of the character after Avengers 4.