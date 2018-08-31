It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe might already be feeling the effects of Black Panther. Not only in terms of the MCU, but in 2018 overall, Black Panther is one of the most unexpected and amazing success stories of the year. That's not to say that people didn't expect a Marvel movie to do well, but T'Challa's first solo outing vastly over-performed by pretty much every measure. That being the case, it appears as though the Russo brothers are going to be putting a lot more of the character and his homeland of Wakanda into Avengers 4.

According to a new report, the locations and casting going on for the Avengers 4 reshoots currently indicate that Wakanda is going to factor in heavily. Initially, the movie was shot back to back with Infinity War. Things have changed in the time since and that's given Joe and Anthony Russo time to add some things into next summer's follow-up. Here's what the Atlanta Filming Twitter account had to say.

"Based on the locations and the casting it looks like #Avengers4 will have a whole lot more #BlackPanther in it than #AvengersInfinityWar. So that's less a reshoot and more an addition of goodness."

Marvel Studios does a ton of filming in Atlanta and this particular account has been decent when it comes to this sort of intel in the past. While this should be regarded as a rumor for the time being, it would seem to make a great deal of sense. Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and $700 million domestically, something only three movies have ever done. Period. Marvel and the Russos couldn't have possibly predicted that level of success when shooting Infinity War and Avengers 4. With that in mind, it would make a lot of sense to beef up that element of Avengers 4 in reshoots.

It's probably important to highlight that these reshoots will probably focus on Wakanda and the world that Black Panther inhabits. Perhaps not T'Challa himself. It's probably not news to most MCU fans at this point, but Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa was one of the heroes who bit the dust as a result of Thanos' very deadly finger snap. It's quite likely a good deal of the fallen heroes will find a path to resurrection somehow, but it would be pretty anticlimactic if that happened early on in the movie.

Whatever the case, expect to see a lot more of Black Panther and Wakanda in the MCU in the future. Go with the hot hand, as they say. Avengers 4 is currently set for release on May 3, 2019. Though, there has been some indication that the date may be shifted into April, similar to what was done with Infinity War. Joe and Anthony Russo expect to be totally done with the movie by March, as we reported recently. You can check out the original post from the Atlanta Filming Twitter for yourself below.