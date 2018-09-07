The Russo Brothers are currently conducting reshoots for Avengers 4, which will serve to finish scenes they weren't able to do the first time around. The sequel is still a mystery to the cast at this time. Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans have been spotted on the set in Atlanta, with Johansson and Evans showing off new looks. The team appear to be in their street clothes, and Evans's Steve Rogers does not have the Nomad beard from Infinity War, while Johansson's Black Widow now has red and blonde hair.

Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that the Avengers 4 reshoots were going to be a lot more involved than just doing slight touch-ups here and there, but the new leaked set photos don't really imply that something big is going down. It's worth noting that since Paul Rudd is on the set, it probably means that Scott Lang was able to escape the Quantum Realm, which is where we last saw him in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Rudd appears to be meeting Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in a restaurant that has been closed for filming.

While the heroes are in their street clothing, there is also a picture of a random actor in motion capture gear, but it's not clear who, or what he is playing. The disguised Avengers could be meeting at the restaurant to discuss business matters when an enemy ruins their plans. The Avengers 4 set photos don't really offer up much context, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will more than likely be excited to know that work has commenced on the highly anticipated movie.

Mark Ruffalo has also teased that the CGI technology for Avengers 4 is even better than what they had for Infinity War, promising that it's going to blow minds. With that being said, hopefully he means that Hulk is going to come out and have some more fun this time, instead of leaving all of the heavy lifting to Bruce Banner, who was a bit clumsy in the Hulk Buster suit. Banner and Hulk had a conflicted relationship during the last film, so fans are hoping that they may have settled their differences. Leaked Avengers 4 concept art has already shown that Hulk will be back, but the relationship status with Banner is still unknown.

Now that Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans have arrived on the Avengers 4 set, it's only a matter of time before more of our favorite heroes are spotted in the coming weeks. As with most leaks having to do with the next Avengers movie, there are a lot more questions than answers this time around. Particularly, how is Scott Lang back from the Quantum Realm? Also, who is the actor in the motion capture gear portraying? We more than likely will not get these answers until Avengers 4 hits theaters early next year. You can check out the leaked set images below, thanks to Just Jared.

