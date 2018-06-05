Like most blockbuster movies, the untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel will undergo a number of reshoots over the summer, which presumably will not be too expensive. With this news also comes the current scheduled wrap date for the untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel that will release only a few months after Avengers 4.

A number of recent highly anticipated movies like Justice League and Solo: A Star Wars Story endured massive reshoots, and it's no question that a number of fans were disappointed with the results. Justice League reshot a number of its scenes under the supervision of Joss Whedon only a few months before its release. These reshoots should have worked fine if not for the time crunch, which resulted in a mixed tone between the different directors' scenes and some truly atrocious CGI. Solo: A Star Wars Story fortunately had plenty of time to take care of its issues, finishing reshooting most of the movie over half of a year before the movie's release. Unfortunately, the tone still felt forced to a number of Star Wars fans, and the bad vibe given about the movie based on the reshoots arguably hindered its impact at the box office.

Fortunately, the reshoots for Avengers 4 do not seem to be too extensive. Unlike Justice League and Solo, the Avengers 4 reshoots will still be overseen by the same directors, so the same tone should still be there. Additionally, the movie doesn't release until May of next year, so there will be plenty of time to keep the CGI clean. While many movies' reshoots tend to get a bad vibe, they are almost always done to fix major issues in the movie and improve the final product. Because of this, there should be no need to worry if these reshoots are bad tidings for Avengers 4. According to the source, these reshoots will begin at some point over the summer and last until September. While this does seem long, it's unlikely that they will be shooting every day, and instead have that period of time open to work around actors' schedules.

The other big Marvel production news is the confirmation that the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will wrap production in December. This is an understandable time for the movie to finish shooting, considering that it has a summer 2019 release date. Typically, mid-Summer Marvel movies in the past like Ant-Man have wrapped around November or December of the year before, so it's good to see that the Spider-Man sequel is on a similar track.

While neither of these Marvel Studios production updates from Omega Underground are necessarily surprising, they are great updates nonetheless that show that these two upcoming Marvel projects are on the right track. The Avengers 4 reshoots most likely aren't enormous and are sure to improve the overall quality of the movie, possibly based on what audiences did and didn't like in Avengers: Infinity War. Furthermore, the wrap update for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel shows that the next movie in the Spider-Man franchise should be up to par with the previous, with seemingly no production delays or roadblocks at the time being. All in all, the future for Marvel is as bright as ever.