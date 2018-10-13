Avengers 4 is officially done filming. The Russo Brothers shared another cryptic image on social media to announce that the Marvel reshoots are finished. The reshoots began over a month ago in Atlanta and since then, we've seen quite a few heroes report for duty. Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Scarlett Johansson were the first members of the team to have been spotted, with a bunch more afterwards. Tom Holland was reportedly on the Atlanta set last week and is now back filming scenes for Spider-Man: Far From Home in New York City.

The Russo Brothers posted a bright image on Twitter late last night, which has fans trying to guess what it is. While fans are looking for Avengers 4 secrets, it looks like the image might just be a closeup shot of a car headlight. However, that doesn't mean that it doesn't have something to do with the film or its title. The directing duo aren't ones to usually troll Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, unless it's some kind of elaborate prank orchestrated by Mark Ruffalo to get people out to vote for the midterm elections next month. Oh, wait. No, they actually troll Marvel fans quite a bit. What was I thinking?

Now that Avengers 4 has wrapped, the Russo Brothers will probably take a little breather before diving headfirst back into the post-production process. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the Russos revealed that they had worked together over the summer editing the film, and Mark Ruffalo indicated that the reshoots may have been called to complete the final scenes of the movie. That has yet to be confirmed, but it would make sense, especially since Marvel Studios goes out of their way to prevent leaks from happening. One would have to doubt that Tom Holland and Ruffalo would be able to keep the ending of Avengers 4 a secret for over a year.

Now that Avengers 4 is finished filming, it's only a matter of time before the Russo Brothers deliver the title and first footage. We've already seen some Avengers merchandise leaks over the last week, which means that the promotional campaign is getting ready to launch on what will be the final movie in the MCU's Phase 3. While no official announcement has been made, it is believed that the title and teaser trailer will be public before the end of the year, if the studio follows some of the cues from the release of Infinity War.

The Avengers 4 reshoots saw the return of some heroes who were reduced to dust by Thanos in Infinity War, which is leading to a bunch of theories as to how these dusted heroes make it back. In typical Marvel Studios fashion, everything about the story is being kept a secret, which has been testing the patience of MCU fans all over the world. Avengers 4 is going to be the end of what started 10 years and 22 films, and is shaping up to be a pretty crazy final chapter. You can check out the end of filming announcement below, thanks to The Russo Brothers Twitter account.