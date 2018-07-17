Avengers 4 is going to, at least in some sense, be like Return of the Jedi. This according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. He's at the top of the pyramid when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when he says something, it's usually worth listening up.

The comparison came during an interview Kevin Feige did while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp. The man was doing an awful lot of press for Marvel Studios' latest release and this kind of got lost in the shuffle. In any case, Feige compared next year's Avengers 4 to Return of the Jedi when talking about the idea of having a definitive conclusion of the MCU's story up to this point. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The best stories do come to an end. Return of the Jedi was an ending for a long time and as a 10-year-old in 1983 that carried me through 30 years until there was a sequel. That hasn't happened before in the superhero genre. A new actor comes in and a new storyline starts right away. We wanted to do it this way because we think that the best stories have a definitive ending to a storyline. That's certainly what's going to happen next year with Avengers 4."

Many Marvel fans have pretty much carried on thinking that once Phase 3 concludes with Avengers 4 it will, more or less, be business as usual in the MCU, just without some of the heroes we've come to know and love. While that may partially be true, Kevin Feige seems to be making it inescapably clear that the follow-up to Infinity War is going to be definitive. His Return of the Jedi comparison is also reasonable, since Infinity war had a pretty massive Empire Strikes Back style cliffhanger. Feige elaborated a bit, expressing that even he doesn't totally know what the future holds.

"The Universe, the world, many of the characters we've introduced will continue onward in unexpected ways, some of which I don't even know yet. But bringing a definitive conclusion at the 22-film mark, and just over 10 years, seemed like the right thing to do."

The MCU has been a ridiculously successful, hit-making machine over the course of the last decade and it's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, with Black Panther bringing in $1.3 billion earlier this year at the box office and Avengers: Infinity War becoming just the fourth movie ever to cross the $2 billion mark. It sounds like Marvel is prepared to put a big punctuation mark on a story that has literally changed the Hollywood landscape in order to make way for the future, whatever that may be. Avengers 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019. Captain Marvel will come first, debuting on March 8, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of The Toronto Sun.