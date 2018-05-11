An old interview with the Russo Brothers from 2 years ago has given a new Avengers 4 rumor some credibility, according to a new report. Speculation about the plot has been rampant since even before Infinity War came out and now, rumors and conspiracies are talked about multiple times a day, but there's something about this new theory that seems to make sense, even if it's proven to be untrue. There are potential SPOILERS for Avengers 4 below, and definite spoilers for Infinity War, so read ahead at your own risk.

This new fan theory comes to us from the Marvel Leaks subreddit by the user name ilurkthingsreborn. The Redditor was able accurately talk about specific plot points from Infinity War months before the movie came out, so his opinion may or may not carry more weight, depending on your point of view. One of the major things that was talked about is that Captain America will wield Mjolnir in Avengers 4, which is something that the Russo Brothers addressed in an old interview.

In an interview with the Huffington Post from 2016, the Russo Brothers were specifically asked about Captain America becoming worthy to hold Mjolnir. Anthony Russo said, "I don't know that might be a... that might be a question for future storytellers." Joe Russo continued by noting, "Might be a little too specific for us to answer." In the new leak, Captain America does end up being deemed worthy, but at a pretty heavy cost. The Avengers 4 leak reads.

"I was told that at one point bearded Steve and Thor have a fight scene against Thanos where Thor gets blown away and Cap actually ends up wielding Mjolnir because he has finally been found worthy. However I was told that Thanos does end up killing Cap."

This is all speculation at this point, but that does seem like a pretty believable story arc for Avengers 4, especially since Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been promised that the deaths will be final. Many of the original members of the Avengers were rumored to die at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, but the opposite ended up happening instead. The leak goes on to talk about time travel being a huge piece of the Avengers 4 story, which has been hinted at for weeks now in the wake of Infinity War. And there are a ton of set photos to back up the whole time travel scenario.

While parts of this leak seem legitimate, it's important to note that this is just speculation at this point, as nothing has been officially confirmed. We're still a little less than a year away of seeing how the 3rd phase of the MCU closes out and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have declared that fans will have to expect the unexpected when Avengers 4 hits theaters. Until then, all we can do is wait as patiently as possible. You can check out the rest of the leak as well as the original Russo Brothers interview over at The Huffington Post.